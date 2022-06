Usually, I’m in it for the food. When the food’s not good, I’m happy to keep my mouth shut, pretend I never heard of the place. Worst burger spot in San Diego? You didn’t hear about it from me. That tragically awful Hawaiian BBQ joint in North County? That flamed out on its own, no bad huli huli chicken jokes needed to nudge it along.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO