“Patriotism through Literacy” event to be held at Red Bud Library July 11

ALTON - Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness. "This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area," said Gene Howell, president and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO