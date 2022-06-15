ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

“Patriotism through Literacy” event to be held at Red Bud Library July 11

By Joel Heidel
northcountynews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Bud VFW Post 6632 Auxiliary and the Red Bud Public Library are partnering for...

www.northcountynews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Big donation to Alton's Oriental Garden

The Oriental Garden at Alton's Gordon Moore Park has received a donation in the amount of $10,000 from one of its board members. Joan Sheppard hopes the gift will encourage others to contribute to the ongoing improvement of the garden, which was founded in 1984. Alton Park and Recreation Director...
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Louis doctor discusses early warning signs of stomach cancer

ST. LOUIS — Country music star Toby Keith recently revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old singer posted the news on social media, putting stomach cancer in the spotlight. Dr. Olivia Aranha, a Washington University physician at the Siteman Cancer Center, sat down with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Red Bud, IL
Government
City
Red Bud, IL
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis ‘Workhouse’ empty, city officials tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Medium Security Institution, also known as the “Workhouse,” is empty of inmates, city officials told News 4. A city official initially said the facility was closed May 26 and the remaining inmates were moved to the City Justice Center (CJC) downtown. However, another official later told News 4 the city will be “holding on to it as a contingency space in case we need it”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

SNAP families eligible for Head Start, Early Head Start services

ALTON - Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness.   "This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area," said Gene Howell, president and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

GoFundMe Added For Liese Dodd's Family To Help Offset Her Funeral Expenses

ALTON - Brooke Carney has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help offset funeral expenses for Liese Dodd, who died with her unborn baby in a tragic homicide recently in Alton. The suspect in the case - Deundrea Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicide, and possessing a stolen vehicle.
ALTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Help is here - Ameren offering assistance during the heatwave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As we continue to battle another day of heat, relief is coming to some St. Louis residents just in time. Ameren Missouri donated 850 window AC units, and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis, a non-profit that provides support and resources for the most vulnerable in our community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy