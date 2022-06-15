Mayor Sarno, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Federico to join with Greater Springfield Senior Services for Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank my former intern Kareem Kibodya for coordinating this meeting. My dedicated city team and I had a good meeting with the new President and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts Nicole Obi and her team to discuss the work their organization is doing statewide and their growing efforts to support the Black business community in Springfield. My administration is looking forward to working on our continued initiatives to enhance these economic development efforts to not only create more jobs but also having these businesses gain access to technical assistance, certification and capital opportunities.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO