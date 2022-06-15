ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Federico to join with Greater Springfield Senior Services for Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico and I want to thank Greater Springfield Senior Services for partnering with the city of Springfield to help bring awareness of Elder Abuse and to share information and resources that are...

springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Join with Tech Alumni for Tech Rally 2022

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Congressman Richard E. Neal, a 1967 Tech graduate, and Mr. Tech High Alumni Mike Borecki joined with Tech alumni and friends for the Tech Rally 2022 today. Attendees gathered this morning at Tech High School for a ceremony and then continued with a parade to City Hall where the celebrations took place.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Police Superintendent Clapprood hold Promotional Pinning and Academy Graduation Ceremony

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood held a promotional pinning and academy graduation ceremony at the Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College today. Superintendent Clapprood promoted Springfield Police Sergeants David Arroyo, Pablo Feliciano and Joseph Piemonte to the rank of Lieutenant. Springfield Police Officers Runuel...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Welcome Nicole Obi, New President and CEO of Black Economic Council of Massachusetts

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank my former intern Kareem Kibodya for coordinating this meeting. My dedicated city team and I had a good meeting with the new President and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts Nicole Obi and her team to discuss the work their organization is doing statewide and their growing efforts to support the Black business community in Springfield. My administration is looking forward to working on our continued initiatives to enhance these economic development efforts to not only create more jobs but also having these businesses gain access to technical assistance, certification and capital opportunities.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mental Health Check-In Days in Court Square

This summer, the Springfield City Council’s Mental Health Subcommittee, chaired by Ward 8 Councilor Zaida Govan, in collaboration with the Gandara Center, the Mental Health Association, Baystate Health, and the Stop Access Drug Free Communities Coalition is offering community Mental Health Check-in Days in Springfield’s Court Square on the third Wednesday of the month. The first Mental Health Check-in Day will take place on Wednesday, June 29th from 11:00am – 3:00pm at Court Square in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

