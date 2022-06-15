2202 E. TAYLOR ST

Resort living at its finest - Live the resort lifestyle in this fabulous Biltmore greens home. Designed with comfort in mind, this light filled home will welcome you with incredible golf course views. A resort style pool and separate spa off the master, features include recently renovated bathrooms, split bedrooms and no interior steps. The stunning master bath includes a jetted tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Within walking distance to the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Biltmore Resort and community tennis courts. No disappointment here - lovely home. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Leased Jan-April 2020.
SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS. NO PETS.
2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded cabinets, large living and family rooms, huge loft, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, nice tile in all the right places, large lot with park across the street, close to freeways, shopping and schools. Hurry because this pristine home wont last long, apply now!
Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix baker is getting some sweet support after an order was canceled over her race. Victoria Hernandez, a licensed home baker and owner of Mariah's Butterfly Bakery, shared texts on social media of a racist exchange with a client.
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.
Bus keys jingled in Michael Darland’s pocket as he walked across the sizzling blacktop of a Scottsdale parking lot. Darland, director at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale, was getting ready to pick up underprivileged kids and take them to summer camp. He climbed into the bus,...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This Sunday celebrates the annual June-teenth holiday! It’s a day intended to commemorate the enslavement of African Americans. While there are several events happening in the Valley to celebrate, visiting Grassrootz Bookstore is one way you can support a local, Black-owned business all year long.
Are you thinking about moving to Phoenix, Arizona? or Do you plan on retiring there?. There’s no doubt that Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful town. The city keeps growing and changing over the years. However, there are some things to keep in mind before moving to Phoenix. In this...
1 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! Section 8 Approved GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights. 1 Bed, 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS. Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th...
Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.
Abel Arriaga is an entrepreneur who grew up on the west side of metro Phoenix. He founded a company called Compa Spirits and, when the pandemic hit, he and his wife found themselves in a very difficult financial spot. With his wife eight months pregnant, they were relieved when their...
Following the success of its Bronco and Villas at Seven communities, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in North Scottsdale, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres, located East of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in Scottsdale. The sale price of the land was $13,860,000, according to Vizzda.
A 2021 Juneteenth celebration.Jon Cherry/Getty Images. (Queen Creek, AZ) On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S. Its importance was already inherent before being given that official status, as it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19, 1865.
PHOENIX - A new social club in downtown Phoenix is the first of its kind and offers a rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym and pool. X Phoenix, located near Van Buren and 2nd Avenue, is not only a residential building but also a membership social club called X Club, which focuses on creativity, health and wellness.
X Phoenix, a 300-unit residential complex and membership club in Downtown Phoenix, is opening a new social club called X Club on June 20th. The members-only club will offer an unconventional community-based lifestyle for its members, promoting a positive social network and co-working environment. The X Club, a concept of...
