2202 E. TAYLOR ST

Resort living at its finest - Live the resort lifestyle in this fabulous Biltmore greens home. Designed with comfort in mind, this light filled home will welcome you with incredible golf course views. A resort style pool and separate spa off the master, features include recently renovated bathrooms, split bedrooms and no interior steps. The stunning master bath includes a jetted tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Within walking distance to the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Biltmore Resort and community tennis courts. No disappointment here - lovely home. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Leased Jan-April 2020.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO