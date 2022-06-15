ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1551 E Christy Drive

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntimate complex near Mountain Preserve! - Intimate complex nestled in the gateway to Phoenix Mountain Preserve!. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath 775sq foot apartment with fresh...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

921 W. Aspen Way

Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

5335 N 26th St

Resort living at its finest - Live the resort lifestyle in this fabulous Biltmore greens home. Designed with comfort in mind, this light filled home will welcome you with incredible golf course views. A resort style pool and separate spa off the master, features include recently renovated bathrooms, split bedrooms and no interior steps. The stunning master bath includes a jetted tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Within walking distance to the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Biltmore Resort and community tennis courts. No disappointment here - lovely home. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Leased Jan-April 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

530 W Malibu Drive Unit 3

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

4058 E. Aster Dr.

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
oucampus.org

6106 S 37th Ln

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded cabinets, large living and family rooms, huge loft, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, nice tile in all the right places, large lot with park across the street, close to freeways, shopping and schools. Hurry because this pristine home wont last long, apply now!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2420 W Glenrosa Ave

Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

323 S. Roosevelt St. #1001

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS. NO PETS.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

1815 N. Daffodil St.

Single Family Home on Scottsdale/Tempe Border - Landscaping & Pool Service Included! - Great location to 101 & 202 Freeways, ASU, Scottsdale & Tempe shops, restaurants and more! All appliances including washer & dryer. Home has large backyard with pool. Rent INCLUDES landscaping & pool service!. -4 Bedroom. -2 Bathroom.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Camelot Homes buys 77.5 acres in Scottsdale for $13.9M

Following the success of its Bronco and Villas at Seven communities, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in North Scottsdale, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres, located East of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in Scottsdale. The sale price of the land was $13,860,000, according to Vizzda.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

The Flats at 2030

One bedroom. Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Newly Updated! - Flat Rate Utilities! Call for specials!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

10193 E Bayview Dr

Gorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range, large island, breakfast bar and is open to the family room with stone fireplace and hearth. There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the living areas, wood floors, huge third bedroom that can also be used as a den, and large master with gigantic walk-in closet and jetted tub and stone surround shower. The second bedroom is ensuite and boasts a stone shower, as well. Outside you will find an oasis complete with swimming pool, grassy area, full length covered patio, BBQ and gate that leads to your own boat dock, complete with kayaks! Pricing depends on duration of stay. $7500 is long term pricing. Call for Seasonal or Vacation rates and terms.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2719 W Maryland Ave #5

1 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! Section 8 Approved GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights. 1 Bed, 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS. Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th...
MARYLAND STATE
