Scottsdale, AZ

3620 N Miller Road

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOU'VE FOUND THE ONE - Experience quality living at The One in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our delightful apartment home community is designed with charm and is centrally located near the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the Scottsdale Historical Museum, and Old Town Scottsdale's Farmers Market. With...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

5335 N 26th St

Resort living at its finest - Live the resort lifestyle in this fabulous Biltmore greens home. Designed with comfort in mind, this light filled home will welcome you with incredible golf course views. A resort style pool and separate spa off the master, features include recently renovated bathrooms, split bedrooms and no interior steps. The stunning master bath includes a jetted tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Within walking distance to the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Biltmore Resort and community tennis courts. No disappointment here - lovely home. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Leased Jan-April 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

6106 S 37th Ln

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded cabinets, large living and family rooms, huge loft, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, nice tile in all the right places, large lot with park across the street, close to freeways, shopping and schools. Hurry because this pristine home wont last long, apply now!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

323 S. Roosevelt St. #1001

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS. NO PETS.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

530 W Malibu Drive Unit 3

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

4058 E. Aster Dr.

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

921 W. Aspen Way

Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

2420 W Glenrosa Ave

Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1815 N. Daffodil St.

Single Family Home on Scottsdale/Tempe Border - Landscaping & Pool Service Included! - Great location to 101 & 202 Freeways, ASU, Scottsdale & Tempe shops, restaurants and more! All appliances including washer & dryer. Home has large backyard with pool. Rent INCLUDES landscaping & pool service!. -4 Bedroom. -2 Bathroom.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

X Club: First members-only social club opening in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new social club in downtown Phoenix is the first of its kind and offers a rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym and pool. X Phoenix, located near Van Buren and 2nd Avenue, is not only a residential building but also a membership social club called X Club, which focuses on creativity, health and wellness.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Father's Day 2022 is Here. Treat Dad at these 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Haven't made Father's Day plans yet? Not to worry. The Valley isn't shy about celebrating fathers. A fancy steak dinner, a casual brunch, or enjoying lunch while listening to live music are just some of the options available for eager sons and daughters. Check out these 10 places to make dad feel special on Sunday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

10193 E Bayview Dr

Gorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range, large island, breakfast bar and is open to the family room with stone fireplace and hearth. There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the living areas, wood floors, huge third bedroom that can also be used as a den, and large master with gigantic walk-in closet and jetted tub and stone surround shower. The second bedroom is ensuite and boasts a stone shower, as well. Outside you will find an oasis complete with swimming pool, grassy area, full length covered patio, BBQ and gate that leads to your own boat dock, complete with kayaks! Pricing depends on duration of stay. $7500 is long term pricing. Call for Seasonal or Vacation rates and terms.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Looking back at the wettest days in Phoenix history

The Valley is known for being hot and dry, but that certainly wasn’t the case in September 2014. Sept. 8, 2014, was the wettest day in Phoenix history. The official gauge at Sky Harbor International Airport caught 3.30” of rainfall that day, with other areas of the Valley seeing between 3 and 5 inches of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Phoenix, Arizona

Are you thinking about moving to Phoenix, Arizona? or Do you plan on retiring there?. There’s no doubt that Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful town. The city keeps growing and changing over the years. However, there are some things to keep in mind before moving to Phoenix. In this...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe Is Being Demolished

Tempe’s iconic Big Surf Waterpark, summertime destination for more than 50 years, is now nothing more than a memory. The legendary Valley attraction is currently being demolished after being sold to new owners in April. Crews from Phoenix-based company Arizona Specialty Demolition have been tearing down the various buildings,...
TEMPE, AZ
Brian Penny

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

