Scottsdale, AZ

10193 E Bayview Dr

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range,...

4058 E. Aster Dr.

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.
PHOENIX, AZ
6106 S 37th Ln

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded cabinets, large living and family rooms, huge loft, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, nice tile in all the right places, large lot with park across the street, close to freeways, shopping and schools. Hurry because this pristine home wont last long, apply now!
PHOENIX, AZ
921 W. Aspen Way

Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!
GILBERT, AZ
2420 W Glenrosa Ave

Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
323 S. Roosevelt St. #1001

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS. NO PETS.
TEMPE, AZ
530 W Malibu Drive Unit 3

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
TEMPE, AZ
Elaina Verhoff

Camelot Homes Announces New North Scottsdale Luxury Community

Following the success of the Bronco community, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in the Mirabel/Desert Mountain submarket, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres east of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in North Scottsdale. The family-owned luxury homebuilder plans to break ground on a new 52-home community called Joy Ranch in Q2 2023.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Lisa Cameron
fox10phoenix.com

X Club: First members-only social club opening in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new social club in downtown Phoenix is the first of its kind and offers a rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym and pool. X Phoenix, located near Van Buren and 2nd Avenue, is not only a residential building but also a membership social club called X Club, which focuses on creativity, health and wellness.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Father's Day 2022 is Here. Treat Dad at these 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Haven't made Father's Day plans yet? Not to worry. The Valley isn't shy about celebrating fathers. A fancy steak dinner, a casual brunch, or enjoying lunch while listening to live music are just some of the options available for eager sons and daughters. Check out these 10 places to make dad feel special on Sunday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe Is Being Demolished

Tempe’s iconic Big Surf Waterpark, summertime destination for more than 50 years, is now nothing more than a memory. The legendary Valley attraction is currently being demolished after being sold to new owners in April. Crews from Phoenix-based company Arizona Specialty Demolition have been tearing down the various buildings,...
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular New York Style Pizza Chain Opening New Location

A new pizza joint is open and ready to serve.Foad Roshan/Unsplash. There’s nothing like that perfect slice of pizza to make everything else feel a little better. Whether it’s after a hard day on the job, following a sporting loss, or the last episode of your favorite television show just aired, few things can lend that pick-me-up feeling like pizza. And for fans of New York-style pizza, there’s good news, because one of the most popular metro Phoenix brands has launched its sixth location.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brian Penny

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

