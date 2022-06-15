ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

2719 W Maryland Ave #5

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! Section 8 Approved GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights. 1 Bed, 1 Bath Remodeled Unit...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

530 W Malibu Drive Unit 3

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

323 S. Roosevelt St. #1001

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS. NO PETS.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

5335 N 26th St

Resort living at its finest - Live the resort lifestyle in this fabulous Biltmore greens home. Designed with comfort in mind, this light filled home will welcome you with incredible golf course views. A resort style pool and separate spa off the master, features include recently renovated bathrooms, split bedrooms and no interior steps. The stunning master bath includes a jetted tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Within walking distance to the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Biltmore Resort and community tennis courts. No disappointment here - lovely home. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Leased Jan-April 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2420 W Glenrosa Ave

Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

6106 S 37th Ln

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded cabinets, large living and family rooms, huge loft, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, nice tile in all the right places, large lot with park across the street, close to freeways, shopping and schools. Hurry because this pristine home wont last long, apply now!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1815 N. Daffodil St.

Single Family Home on Scottsdale/Tempe Border - Landscaping & Pool Service Included! - Great location to 101 & 202 Freeways, ASU, Scottsdale & Tempe shops, restaurants and more! All appliances including washer & dryer. Home has large backyard with pool. Rent INCLUDES landscaping & pool service!. -4 Bedroom. -2 Bathroom.
TEMPE, AZ
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Phoenix, Arizona

Are you thinking about moving to Phoenix, Arizona? or Do you plan on retiring there?. There’s no doubt that Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful town. The city keeps growing and changing over the years. However, there are some things to keep in mind before moving to Phoenix. In this...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Camelot Homes buys 77.5 acres in Scottsdale for $13.9M

Following the success of its Bronco and Villas at Seven communities, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in North Scottsdale, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres, located East of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in Scottsdale. The sale price of the land was $13,860,000, according to Vizzda.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Looking back at the wettest days in Phoenix history

The Valley is known for being hot and dry, but that certainly wasn’t the case in September 2014. Sept. 8, 2014, was the wettest day in Phoenix history. The official gauge at Sky Harbor International Airport caught 3.30” of rainfall that day, with other areas of the Valley seeing between 3 and 5 inches of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Check out Grassrootz Bookstore, Arizona’s only Black-owned bookstore

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This Sunday celebrates the annual June-teenth holiday! It’s a day intended to commemorate the enslavement of African Americans. While there are several events happening in the Valley to celebrate, visiting Grassrootz Bookstore is one way you can support a local, Black-owned business all year long.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2202 E. TAYLOR ST

2bedrrom 1bath w/ private patio - Single level 5 unit complex, all tile flooring, fresh paint inside, new fixtures, remodeled interiors, private patio, security screen doors, new lighting, central A/C, more improvements being done on property, 2 units left to rent, $45application fee, first rent+deposit to move in, apply www.peakinvprop.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

921 W. Aspen Way

Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

4058 E. Aster Dr.

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3620 N Miller Road

YOU'VE FOUND THE ONE - Experience quality living at The One in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our delightful apartment home community is designed with charm and is centrally located near the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the Scottsdale Historical Museum, and Old Town Scottsdale's Farmers Market. With Arizona State Route 101 nearby, any commute is a breeze. The finest selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations are only moments away. Let our community be your gateway to fun and excitement in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in forklift accident at Tempe work site

TEMPE, Ariz. — A forklift operator died Thursday morning at a job site in Tempe, police said. The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Kachina Drive and involved a work site for United Southwest Components. Tempe police said the forklift operator, identified as...
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

The Flats at 2030

One bedroom. Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Newly Updated! - Flat Rate Utilities! Call for specials!
PHOENIX, AZ

