2719 W Maryland Ave #5

Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO