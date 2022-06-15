ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Flats at 2030

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne bedroom. Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Newly Updated!...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oucampus.org

6106 S 37th Ln

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded cabinets, large living and family rooms, huge loft, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, nice tile in all the right places, large lot with park across the street, close to freeways, shopping and schools. Hurry because this pristine home wont last long, apply now!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2420 W Glenrosa Ave

Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4058 E. Aster Dr.

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

530 W Malibu Drive Unit 3

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Phoenix, AZ
Society
oucampus.org

921 W. Aspen Way

Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

323 S. Roosevelt St. #1001

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS. NO PETS.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Camelot Homes buys 77.5 acres in Scottsdale for $13.9M

Following the success of its Bronco and Villas at Seven communities, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in North Scottsdale, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres, located East of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in Scottsdale. The sale price of the land was $13,860,000, according to Vizzda.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#W Indian School Road#Az Address
oucampus.org

1551 E Christy Drive

Intimate complex near Mountain Preserve! - Intimate complex nestled in the gateway to Phoenix Mountain Preserve!. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath 775sq foot apartment with fresh 2 tone paint and all tile floors!! This unit is in spotless condition! White kitchen cabs, Black appliances including refrigerator!. Second-floor units have...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2202 E. TAYLOR ST

2bedrrom 1bath w/ private patio - Single level 5 unit complex, all tile flooring, fresh paint inside, new fixtures, remodeled interiors, private patio, security screen doors, new lighting, central A/C, more improvements being done on property, 2 units left to rent, $45application fee, first rent+deposit to move in, apply www.peakinvprop.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

2719 W Maryland Ave #5

1 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! Section 8 Approved GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights. 1 Bed, 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS. Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th...
MARYLAND STATE
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

X Club: First members-only social club opening in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new social club in downtown Phoenix is the first of its kind and offers a rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym and pool. X Phoenix, located near Van Buren and 2nd Avenue, is not only a residential building but also a membership social club called X Club, which focuses on creativity, health and wellness.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

The Rabbit Hole: new speakeasy bar opens in Gilbert

The new speakeasy bar, The Rabbit Hole, recently opened in Gilbert. The “prohibition inspired cocktail bar” shares the building with The White Rabbit Bar and The Parlour Room as part as the fictional story of Dr. O’Hare mansion. All three bars promise distinct experiences.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Father's Day 2022 is Here. Treat Dad at these 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Haven't made Father's Day plans yet? Not to worry. The Valley isn't shy about celebrating fathers. A fancy steak dinner, a casual brunch, or enjoying lunch while listening to live music are just some of the options available for eager sons and daughters. Check out these 10 places to make dad feel special on Sunday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
mpamag.com

Is Arizona's scorching-hot housing market cooling down?

Things seem to be getting harder for mortgage professionals as the pandemic housing boom becomes a thing of the past. After all, the nature of the mortgage market is cyclical. If you want to survive in today’s high-rate environment, forget about 2020 and 2021, industry veteran Jeremy Schachter said in the latest episode of MPA Talk.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy