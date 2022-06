For decades now, fans of Pink Floyd have savored David Gilmour’s stunning guitar solo at the end of the song “Comfortably Numb.” The Wall is an album that’s mercurial in its emotions, featuring the band both at its most epic and at its most jarring. Gilmour’s solo is one of the few (intentionally) transcendent moments on the album, a selection of full-on guitar heroics that lands with a considerable impact.

MUSIC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO