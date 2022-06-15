New LTU Projects Webpage Now Available

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced a new user-friendly projects webpage at lincoln.ne.gov/projects. The interactive page features a map of all current, planned and completed LTU projects in Lincoln.

“We created a centralized web location for community members to quickly access our department-related projects and information that may affect their day-to-day routine,” said Liz Elliott, LTU Director. “To know when a street will be closed for improvements and what projects are planned in the future is beneficial to residents and motorists. LTU is excited to share more of the amazing work our teammates are doing that provide essential infrastructure, good customer service, safety and growth opportunities for the Lincoln community.”

Additional webpage features include:

Street closures

Map filters for project year, type and phase

Lincoln on the Move street investment projects

Type of work

Public involvement

Project funding

Project timelines

Project contact information

For more information on LTU projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects.