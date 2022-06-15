ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

New LTU Projects Webpage Now Available

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced a new user-friendly projects webpage at lincoln.ne.gov/projects. The interactive page features a map of all current, planned and completed LTU projects in Lincoln.

“We created a centralized web location for community members to quickly access our department-related projects and information that may affect their day-to-day routine,” said Liz Elliott, LTU Director. “To know when a street will be closed for improvements and what projects are planned in the future is beneficial to residents and motorists. LTU is excited to share more of the amazing work our teammates are doing that provide essential infrastructure, good customer service, safety and growth opportunities for the Lincoln community.”

Additional webpage features include:

  • Street closures
  • Map filters for project year, type and phase
  • Lincoln on the Move street investment projects
  • Type of work
  • Public involvement
  • Project funding
  • Project timelines
  • Project contact information

For more information on LTU projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Celebrate Pollinator Week in June

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate National Pollinator Week at an event 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Daughters of the American Revolution Fountain at the northwest corner of Normal Boulevard and South Street. Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross will read a Pollinator Proclamation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lead Safe Lincoln Initiative Launched

Health Board approves resolution to address lead exposure. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and the City Urban Development Department today kicked off Lead Safe Lincoln, an initiative to reduce the risk of lead exposure in children through expanded testing and the identification and removal of lead hazards in homes.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 17

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 23 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Juneteenth Celebrations June 18, 25

The Parks and Recreation Department and Clyde Malone Community Center invite the public to Juneteenth celebrations this month. The events are as follows:. The Clyde Malone Community Center will host an event from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Trago Park, 2100 “U” Street. The event will feature food, a vintage car show, live entertainment, DJ Swift and more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from June 20 through 26:. Aging Partners offices, senior centers and fitness center are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Tuesday, June 21. Senior coloring, Northeast Senior...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Street Projects Begin June 15

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets on Wednesday, June 15. The projects are as follows:. The intersection of South 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard will close for a water main replacement project. This work is being coordinated with a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project in the Union College neighborhood. Access to homes will be maintained. The sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use South 48th Street to Highway 2 to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed in early July.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Aging Partners Invites Public to Donate Electric Fans in June

Aging Partners invites the public to donate electric fans to be distributed to older adults in Lincoln and the surrounding area. New fans (in the box) will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 14 through 24 at the Aging Partners office, 1005 “O” St. (located in the Downtown Senior Center). Aging Partners will also accept financial contributions to purchase fans.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week as key indicators are holding steady. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Webpage#Urban Construction#Lincoln Transportation#Utilities#Ltu#Move
Lincoln, Nebraska

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics at Elementary Schools to Continue

Booster doses now available for children ages 5 to 11. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout June. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Bricks of Honor Event June 11

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Lincoln, Nebraska

LTU Receives Awards for Sustainability Efforts and Street Improvements

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced it received three 2022 American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Nebraska Engineering Excellence Awards in the Water and Wastewater, Water Resources, and Transportation categories. They include:. Lincoln Water System Island Flood Restoration Project Merit Award – This two-year-long project to repair equipment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Officials Urge Caution During Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln effective from 1 to 8 p.m. today, Monday, June 13. A heat advisory means that a period of hot conditions (heat index from 100 to 104 degrees) is expected. The hot environment will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature. Information is available on local weather, the heat index and safety precautions at the NWS website at weather.gov.
ENVIRONMENT
Lincoln, Nebraska

LPD Officer Shoots Aggressive Dog

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer fired his service weapon at an aggressive dog. On June 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 pm, officers were at a residence in the 1300 block of Manatt St. for a follow-up investigation. After knocking at the door, the officer stepped back from the front porch while a second officer was standing further back. A woman answered the door and stepped outside and upon learning that the officers were there to speak to her boyfriend, she turned back into the home to yell to him, while still holding the door open. At that point, her 5-year-old, large breed dog ran past her outside, charging the officers.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street to Close June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads will close for a roundabout and watermain installation project at the intersection of South 70th Street and Carger Lane. This work is scheduled to be completed in early October. The recommended detour is Rokeby Road to South 84th...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 14th Street Improvement Project Begins June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, North 14th Street between Adams Street and Atlas Avenue will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. Intermittent lane closures will also occur between Atlas Avenue and Superior Street. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will be closed. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

LPD Investigating Fatality Traffic Crash | S. 84th St & Augusta Dr

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a traffic crash at S. 84th Street and Augusta Drive that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on S. 84th Street when it struck a SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Use Enforcement Results | Spring 2022

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort that began Monday May 23, 2022, and continued through Sunday, June 5, 2022. Officers paid particular attention to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers and children. The goal of the project is to increase the use of seatbelts thereby reducing the likelihood of injury in a traffic crash. Funding was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation –Highway Safety Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
352
Followers
951
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy