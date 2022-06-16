ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, TX

'This was brazen:' Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman while walking on trail arrested

By Brhe Berry
 3 days ago

There's some relief now for a community in Fresno after authorities said a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in March turned himself in.

Maleek Jamal Tristan turned himself into the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on May 28. The 19-year-old remains at the county jail on a $150,000 bond, records state.

Tristan is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 40s while walking on the West Teal Estates Trail.

The victim told deputies she remembers walking past Tristan, who was sitting on a bench along the trail. A short while later, she said he pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

During a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Eric Fagan said this is a case they have worked on since day one, and that they learned Tristan's identity within two weeks.

Fagan said sexual assaults take place every day, but this one was brazen.

"This was brazen. This happened in broad daylight. This happened on a walking trail. We wanted to hurry up and execute this warrant of arrest to give back the safety in that community. We started things in Fort Bend County with our crime reduction unit," Fagan said.

Detectives said the sketch the victim was able to help create of Tristan was a huge assist in catching him.

She said he tried to alter his appearance after the attack, but he ended up turning himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

