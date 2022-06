The Kalamazoo Growlers, Kenosha Kingfish and La Crosse Loggers continue their win streaks to work their way to the top of the leader boards. The Wausau Woodchucks rally in an 11 inning ball game to give them their ninth win of the season and to continue to work their way to a winning record. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are the leading team in the league with a 16-2 record.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO