Ride On to Provide Shuttle Service for Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation's Ride On bus will provide shuttle service to those attending Juneteenth Celebrations at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown on Saturday, June 18. Shuttles will operate between Seneca Valley High School, Montgomery College Germantown Campus and BlackRock Center, every 15 minutes between 12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., with the last pickup at 11:30 p.m. from the BlackRock Center at the Ride On Middlebrook Road bus stop, which is across the street from the McDonald's parking lot.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO