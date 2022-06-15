ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

sweetgreen Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

beyondthecreek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a reader for sending word that sweetgreen...

www.beyondthecreek.com

LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
kolomkobir.com

Walnut Creek neighbors battle massive Seven Hills Ranch project | News

Seven Hills Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with nearly 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
diablomag.com

Say Cheese: Perfect Pairings in Livermore

So how did a punk rocker who only ate cheese on pizza (washed down with a PBR) become the premier expert on cheese in Livermore wine country?. For Brandon Wood, owner of the Cheese Parlor in downtown Livermore, it all started a decade ago at Whole Foods in Oakland. Needing an earlier schedule to accommodate his wife’s job, he switched to working mornings at the store’s cheese counter. His boss took Wood under his wing, opening his eyes to the wider world of cheese—starting with a notoriously pungent washed-rind Italian Taleggio.
LIVERMORE, CA
ABC10

Crumbl Cookies opening cookie and ice cream shop in Fairfield on Friday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crumbl Cookies is introducing Fairfield to its more-than 200 unique rotating flavors of ice cream, cookies and other treats on Friday starting at 8 a.m. Owners Brad and Laura Bengerter will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 5089 Business Center Drive, Fairfield location on Thursday at 12 p.m.
FAIRFIELD, CA
tripsavvy.com

This Historic San Francisco Hotel Just Got a Major Makeover

San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which shut down in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic, is being given new life. Reopening on June 30 as the Beacon Grand Hotel, the iconic Renaissance Revival property, which inspired Allen Ginsberg's Beat poem "Howl," is joining the modern era while celebrating its historical roots and architectural grandeur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Juneteenth Celebration Set for Downtown Brentwood

This Sunday, the “Let Freedom Ring: A Salute to Black Fathers” will be held in downtown Brentwood as Antioch youth Claryssa Wilson will host her 3rd Annual Let Freedom Ring Juneteenth Celebration. The event will also celebrate fathers on Fathers Day during the 5-hour live event. The event...
BRENTWOOD, CA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sweetgreen#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Mt Diablo Blvd
sfonthebay.com

The Experience, Alameda: 1400 Bar & Grill & Pizza Friday Night

It’s a tradition at 1400. Friday Night Cioppino – Fisherman stew with clams, mussels, cod and shrimp in a seasoned tomato broth. Join your friends for their signature cocktails and then indulge in this seafood extravaganza. Not up for seafood? Fans rave about their Poblano Burger. It’s an...
ALAMEDA, CA
Secret SF

Hundreds Of Corgis Will Take Over SF’s Ocean Beach This Saturday 6/18

San Francisco’s beloved Corgi Con is a celebration of all things corgi at Ocean Beach, bringing hundreds of corgis and their owners to participate in contests, races, and more. It’ll all go down this Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 2pm between stairwells 2-5. You don’t need to own a corgi to enjoy the festivities as a spectator, because even cat people will find this adorable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin's Spectacular Muir Woods is Not Just for Tourists

While Muir Woods National Monument is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's most visited tourist attractions, it also holds a lot of appeal for locals. Popular with Marin residents and visitors alike for over 100 years, this spectacular stand of old growth coast redwoods offers some amazing views and a chance to see the wonders of nature up close.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced a handful of new additions to its California Guide, scattered across the Bay Area and northern half of the state. The restaurants, which range from San Francisco fine dining destinations swimming in caviar and aged fish to a Mexican restaurant hidden inside a Napa bowling alley, could either be designated as Bib Gourmands or Stars later this fall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

