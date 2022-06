WWE has commented on the passing of long-time referee Dave Hebner. On June 17, it was learned that former WWE referee Dave Hebner has passed away at the age of 73. Hebner was best known as a WWE referee but he was also a referee for the National Wrestling Alliance and an agent with WWE for many years. In recent years, Dave had many health issues, namely Parkison's Disease, and his passing was confirmed by Slam Wrestling and his nephew, Brian Hebner.

