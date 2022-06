SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend’s heat wave is grabbing many people’s attention with temperatures expected to soar 15 to 20 degrees above normal at times. You won’t have to look far to find hot weather in KELOLAND this weekend. And with the official start of summer arriving next week, it will be interesting to follow the hot weather trends.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO