If you are looking for a big house, with tons of privacy, and a crazy unique look - this house is for you!. This home, which sometimes looks like it's melting, and other times looks like a forest mushroom, sits on Sturgeon Creek. It's surrounded by 3.28 acres of gardens and forest and is very private. It comes with 570 feet of shoreland with tidal access for kayaking, swimming, fishing, and boating. It's listing for only $679,000.

