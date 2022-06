Washington state is one of a handful of states that recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. In 2021, the Washington State Legislature approved HB 1106 designating June 19th, or Juneteenth as it is affectionately referred to, as an official state holiday. The measure, signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 13, 2021, will recognize Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for public employees for the first time this year (June 19, 2022).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO