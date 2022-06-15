ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 349 – New Faces and Knit Alongs

By Knit Picks Podcast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knit Picks team has grown a lot during our long podcast hiatus, and in this episode, we’re excited to introduce you to two new staff members: Alena Ruman, the IDP Program Administrator, and Jen Burt, our Content and Outreach Coordinator. Lee interviews Alena...

#Knitting#Knits#The Pacific Northwest#High Desert#Kal#The Knit Picks Podcast
