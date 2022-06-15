Episode 349 – New Faces and Knit Alongs

For Maison Kitsune‘s first drop of its Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection on HBX, the Parisian contemporary fashion brand brings forth up to thirty apparel items. Comprising sweaters, hoodies, a scarf, and a beanie, the new range is guaranteed to prepare wearers for the cooler seasons. Leading the latest lineup is the black pullover adorned with an embroidery of the big fox head. Another standout is the long-sleeved Tricolor Fox Patch Classic Pocket T-shirt dressed in a black and white striped pattern. Other essentials that see a return include classic T-shirts adorned with designs including a mini handwriting of the brand signature, the Paris Rue De Richelieu edition, and the iconic Chillax Fox patch. A 6-panel cap featuring an embroidery of the fox head rounds out the highlights.
