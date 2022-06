HURON — A proposed carbon pipeline would run through sections of Beadle County and likely involve other areas of the Plainsman reading audience. A recent decision by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) pushed back the formal plans for the route of the pipeline indefinitely, but with the ethanol plant on the southwest of Huron, adjacent land owners are sure to be affected, no matter where the pipeline heads from that point.

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO