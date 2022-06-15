ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filing Period for November Elections to Begin

 3 days ago

Beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, the City of Garden Grove will be accepting nomination papers for Mayor, and three Council Member seats for Districts 1, 3, and 4, for the November 8, 2022 election. The deadline to file the completed paperwork is Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Paperwork must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office at Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age by Election Day, and a registered voter. Mayoral candidates must be a resident of Garden Grove, and Council Member candidates must be a resident of their respective district.

Should any eligible incumbent not file by the deadline date of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, the filing period for non-incumbent candidates only will be extended to Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination papers are available beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, in the City Clerk’s Office at Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway, by appointment only.

For more information on the election process or to schedule an appointment, please call Teresa Pomeroy, City Clerk, at (714) 741-5040.

Please visit the City’s website at www.ggcity.org/city-clerk/election-information to find your district or to access the “Getting Started Now Guide” for candidates.

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

