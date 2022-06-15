Man accused of false bomb threat on I-95 claimed to be looking for his dog: JSO

Daniel Clark credit: Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about the man who forced a stretch of I-95 to be shut down in both directions Tuesday after telling police he had a bomb in his car.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road reopens after bomb threat

Daniel Richard Clark, 36, of Sebastian, is charged with making a false report concerning a bomb, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A report states that after being pulled over Clark told officers that he was looking for his dog and “needed to go get his meds”.

JSO says Clark was argumentative and refused to place his hands behind his back or sit in the back of a patrol car. He then told an officer that he had a bomb in the back of his car, resulting in a miles-long closure of I-95 that lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Clark is also accused of spitting on an officer during the incident. According to jail records, he is not eligible for bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group