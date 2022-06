Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Thursday that the recent criticisms of his play from former teammate Tyreek Hill took him by surprise. Hill, 28, earned Pro Bowl nods in all six of his seasons with the Chiefs before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March. Last week, the speedy receiver released the first episode of a new podcast called "It Needed to be Said" and took a few shots at his former quarterback.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO