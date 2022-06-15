ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

This Week in ACC Baseball - June 15

Atlantic Coast Conference
 3 days ago

• Notre Dame (40-15) will represent the ACC at this year's Men's College World Series and will face No. 9 Texas (42-18) in its opening game on Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. • The Fighting Irish advanced...

defpen

Pete Nance Transfers to North Carolina Tar Heels

Northwestern Wildcats senior forward Pete Nance has announced he will transfer to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He will use the extra year of eligibility granted to players due to the impact the coronavirus had on the 2020-21 college basketball season. Nance was considered one of the top transfers of the offseason and will head to the Tar Heels who return four of their five starters and look to compete heavily for the 2022-23 NCAA Championship. The Northwestern forward committed to the Tar Heels over the Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels reach out to 5-star prospect from New York

Hubert Davis and his staff are looking to dip back into the Archbishop Stepinac pool that has already produced talents like R.J. Davis and Adrian Griffin over the past few years.  And now five-star guard Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is looking to be the next in line from the school. On Wednesday, North Carolina was among several teams that reached out to Fland as the open contact period began. The five-star point guard told Jake Weingarten of StockRisers that he's heard from UNC, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, UConn, Kentucky, UCLA and Oklahoma among other programs so far early in this contact period: Five-star 2024 prospect...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Lands Top College Basketball Transfer

The North Carolina Tar Heels just landed one of the best available transfers in this year's class. Four-year Northwestern forward Pete Nance has committed to Hubert Davis' program — making his way to Chapel Hill for the final year of his collegiate eligibility. "Northwestern, thank you for everything. Super...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
