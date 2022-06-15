This Week in ACC Baseball - June 15

Hubert Davis and his staff are looking to dip back into the Archbishop Stepinac pool that has already produced talents like R.J. Davis and Adrian Griffin over the past few years. And now five-star guard Johnuel “Boogie” Fland is looking to be the next in line from the school. On Wednesday, North Carolina was among several teams that reached out to Fland as the open contact period began. The five-star point guard told Jake Weingarten of StockRisers that he’s heard from UNC, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, UConn, Kentucky, UCLA and Oklahoma among other programs so far early in this contact period: Five-star 2024 prospect...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO