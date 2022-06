The Weirton Area Water Board reports that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8:00am, there will be a hydrant flow test taking place on Three Springs Dr. near WalMart. Due to this, customers in this area may experience discolored water or low pressure during this time. A boil order will not be necessary under these circumstances.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO