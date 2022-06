BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16. “It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.

