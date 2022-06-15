City of Weirton Proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth in the City and Recognizes Karen Williams - Harris

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio – The highlight of this weeks Martins Ferry City Council meeting was to honor retiring police Sergeant Vernon Trigg. Mayor John Davies read a proclamation honoring Triggs’ 23 years of service to the city. Part of Trigg’s job was a lead investigator on multiple homicides...
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool couple along with the help of their church is hoping to build a home that houses pregnant women that choose to keep their babies. Gina and Bruce Tatgenhorst recently purchased a home on 9th Street in Wellsville. It sits right across...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With the recent passing of Bishop Roy Dawkins, the Greater Zion Temple Family Worship Center welcomed friends and family for a walk-through viewing Thursday evening in Steubenville. Those in attendance, joining in a celebration of his life and the impact he left on so many. "Bishop...
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Helping those in need. A local boy went above and beyond to help raise funds for his best friend and her family. Kryslynn and Karter Corso need heart surgeries. Kryslynn is 13 and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition where she has an extra electrical current in her heart called […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is this week’s edition of Things to do Near You. He was born Dino Paul Crocetti on June 7th, 1917. After a short stint as a boxer at age 15, this Steubenville, Ohio native embarked on a career in the entertainment industry. While in his early twenties, a Cleveland-area band leader suggested a name change. He would spend the rest of his life as Dean Martin, a well-known singer, actor and comedian.
The Weirton Area Water Board reports that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8:00am, there will be a hydrant flow test taking place on Three Springs Dr. near WalMart. Due to this, customers in this area may experience discolored water or low pressure during this time. A boil order will not be necessary under these circumstances.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend of June 18 and June 19 marks the first local events of the Catholic Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival, and churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will hold Eucharistic processions in observance. During Eucharistic processions, priests lead families and organizations throughout the streets, carrying the Blessed Sacrament inside a […]
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Everybody Loves Somebody and That’s Amore are just two popular hits by singer, actor and comedian Dean Martin. And every year many people flock to Steubenville to a celebration in his honor. The 2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration is taking place this weekend and is free to the public. On Friday […]
It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a special group of people in the Ohio Valley who take care of animals in need, but now is the community’s turn to help them. In only a few days, 7News is giving you the chance to do that at our Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends […]
UPDATE: The West Virginia National Guard will be sending team members to Ohio County following the storm damage. The story on the National Guard coming to Ohio County can be found here. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spoke about the storm damage that happened in Ohio County and the Northern Panhandle during his media briefing […]
WHEELING, W.Va. — Cleanup and power restoration continue in the Wheeling area of Ohio County following a powerful storm system that came through early Tuesday morning, that the National Weather Service Pittsburgh is now categorizing as a derecho. The derecho, which is a storm that produces a wind damage...
In a first for Allegheny Township, the supervisors voted to equip its police officers with handguns purchased by the township. The 2-1 vote to make the purchase came after a debate, not about if the purchase should be made, but about the caliber of the weapons being bought in regard to township police policy.
Ohio County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 88, (West Liberty), will be restricted from 970 Van Meter Way to 1033 Van Meter Way from 8:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 23, 2022, through Friday, June 24, 2022, to allow contractors to retire two idle gas lines. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove City of Wheeling offices Bridge Tavern & Grill Centre Market Catholic Charities (No meal delivery) Elm grove animal hospital Elm grove animal hospital FeltonCPA Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr Pizza Hut Elm Grove Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp Wheeling Coffee […]
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for a northern West Virginia county hit by high winds and flash flooding from severe storms that caused one death. The declaration that will remain in effect for 30 days allows emergency responders...
