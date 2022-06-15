ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Park Township, PA

South Park Wave Pool Opens Friday, Summer Pool Season in Full Swing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parks Department today announced that the South Park Wave Pool will open on Friday, after being delayed due to concrete and other maintenance work. It joins Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool that have been open since Saturday, June 4,...

