DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County firefighters said a wood fire raged with flames about 60 feet high on Tuesday, and it's still burning about 24 hours later. The fire is subdued now, officials said, and there's no immediate danger to the public. The billowing smoke was still apparent from SKYFOX 5 at around 11:30 a.m. Douglas County Fire Department Deputy Chief Miles Allen said the fire is a "woodpile" off of Highway 61 near High Point Road. No one was hurt, he said, but the fire is on private property.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO