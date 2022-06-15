ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

CUSD No. 1 Board of Education recognizes ‘Straight A’ students

By Editor
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the start of the June 14 Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting, Carlinville High School students and athletes were recognized for high academic standing and performance. Jacob Petrovich, Colin Pope, Henry Kalaher, Will Meyer, Mason Gilpin, Matthew Dunn, Matthew Eldred, Tyler Summers, Weston...

