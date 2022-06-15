ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Vanessa Hill

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Vanessa Hill, a...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Here’s What Riley Burruss Thinks About Todd Tucker’s New Jersey Condo

Although Kandi Burruss hasn't exactly been thrilled by the idea of Todd Tucker keeping an apartment he previously shared with an ex, Todd shared more details about why he felt strongly about holding on to the New Jersey home on the May 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “My biggest thing is... having something to leave these kids,” he said in an interview, referring to his and Kandi’s combined four children. “I’m gonna be 50. I’m on the other side now, so it’s just another piece to add to the portfolio.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Only Got A Second Season Because Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey Exited Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Sheree Whitfield made her triumphant return for Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The famous bone collector is ready to do her thing, and I am here for it. Kandi Burruss even stated that Sheree is “the queen of this season, I think.” Returning RHOA sophomore Drew Sidora is going after Sheree’s crown. Sheree […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Only Got A Second Season Because Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey Exited Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

‘RHOA recap’: Marlo calls Kandi a ‘ho’ who ‘f–ked everybody for free’

These peaches are turning sour.  Marlo Hampton called Kandi Burruss a “ho” who “f–ked everybody for free” on Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The comment came after Hampton and castmate Shereé Whitfield outwardly expressed disappointment that newbie Sanya Richards-Ross invited Burruss to a recent function and not them.  “You don’t feel that Sanya’s, like, up their ass? Sanya is like, ‘Bitch, Kandi is that bitch, Kandi got the followers,’” Hampton, 46, told Whitfield, 52, privately during a cooking party hosted by Richards-Ross.  “Sanya just give me, like, ‘Bitch, I’m trying to promote [my blog] MommiNation, I ain’t been on the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bravotv.com

Marlo Hampton Has a Surprising New Take on Drop It with Drew

During the June 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a lot of controversy surrounded Drew Sidora’s Drop it with Drew weight-loss program. For starters, Kenya Moore said, “It’s giving Ponzi scheme,” while Kandi Burruss admitted she “can’t back it up.” But it was Marlo Hampton’s comment that ruffled Drew’s feathers the most when Marlo said Drop it with Drew “ain’t nothin’ but a Facebook group.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy