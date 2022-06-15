Quintin’s Close-Ups: Vanessa Hill

These peaches are turning sour.
Marlo Hampton called Kandi Burruss a “ho” who “f–ked everybody for free” on Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
The comment came after Hampton and castmate Shereé Whitfield outwardly expressed disappointment that newbie Sanya Richards-Ross invited Burruss to a recent function and not them.
“You don’t feel that Sanya’s, like, up their ass? Sanya is like, ‘Bitch, Kandi is that bitch, Kandi got the followers,’” Hampton, 46, told Whitfield, 52, privately during a cooking party hosted by Richards-Ross.
“Sanya just give me, like, ‘Bitch, I’m trying to promote [my blog] MommiNation, I ain’t been on the...
Comments / 0