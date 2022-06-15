Explosion Of Home Heating Oil Truck Kills 1, OSHA Investigates

One person was killed when a home heating oil truck exploded, authorities said.

Leni Fortson, regional director of OSHA, confirmed that his federal agency had sent an inspector to investigate the report of a death.

The explosion occurred at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 on Swedesboro Road in Harrison Township, initial reports said.

Timberline Services, which repairs trucks and trailers, is located at that address.

The truck may have been parked in a building when it exploded, according to one report.

