Millsboro, DE

Open House This Weekend! 61 Beacon Cir, Millsboro

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen House this weekend, June 18, from 10a-12 noon! Why wait to build? You must see this beautifully landscaped, country quiet home on a large lot. Immaculate open concept home with cathedral ceilings and plenty of light in...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY!!!!

This exquisite Schell Brothers Kingfisher model custom home is located in the neighborhood of Marina Bay. Step inside from the covered front porch to find a home featuring many upgrades both inside and out. The first-floor open concept provides entertaining opportunities amongst the kitchen, living room and separate dining area. The exquisite spacious gourmet kitchen is detailed with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, a large scaled bi-level island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, gas 5-burner stove top, double ovens and a pantry with custom shelving. The great room is complete with a gas fireplace with granite hearth and floor-to-ceiling windows displaying the patio with beautiful views of the pond. The first-floor primary suite is comfortable and stylish with deep tray ceiling, two walk in closets with custom shelving, and an expansive bathroom with custom walk-in tile shower, tub, double sink vanity and a linen closet for storage. The second floor is ideal for family events or friends visiting for the weekend with a loft overlooking the great room, two bedrooms, one full bathroom and a finished bonus room with zoned mini-split HVAC system. Hardwood floors in the entry level and loft, upgraded light fixtures, custom window treatments and wainscoting throughout many parts of the home are details that make this home special. Outdoor living is ideal in this beautiful home. The outdoor space includes custom paver patio, walkway, driveway and trash bin enclosure. Custom professional landscaping around the entire house and patio is designed for privacy. This private community provides family and friends the opportunity to relax and enjoy the many activities available which include a Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, Nature Reserve with walking trails, clubhouse, restaurants, fitness center, full-service spa, pools (indoor and outdoor), sand beach, fishing pier, dock, miniature golf and so much more!
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE AT THE PENINSULA, SAT 12-3 PM

There is no better time to buy in The Peninsula, with limited golf front lots available. This Miller & Smith Nantucket model single-family home is located on the 12th green with expansive views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Impeccably maintained with 3,042 sq ft including many custom upgrades. 4 BRs/ 4 Full Baths. This home features first and second floor primary bedrooms. The expansive open floor plan features 10 and 11 ft ceiling heights. The Peninsula is an 800-acre gated private community on the Indian River Bay with resort style amenities, indoor, outdoor heated adult only and a sandy beach wave pool, fitness center, staffed spa, kids rec room, private bay beach, fishing pier, Kayak launch, nature pavilion, 2 restaurants, 32,000 sf Clubhouse.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST SOLD!! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun!

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

The Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the Inn at Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Open concept floor plan in Bear Trap Dunes

Welcome to Bear Trap Dunes! Enjoy Summer months or year around living in this exquisite community. This 5BR 3 1/2 Bath furnished home has all the space for family and friends. The open concept floor plan is ideal for enjoying summer crab feasts, holiday gatherings, parties and so much more. The screen porch is sizable for outdoor dining and late day happy hours overlooking the golf course. Other outdoor features include a fenced in yard for the fur babies and an outdoor shower. There are two main bedroom suites on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second level. A electric car outlet was recently installed in the garage. The community of Bear Trap offers something for everyone especially the golf enthusiast. Golf memberships are available. Enjoy all the facilities Bear Trap has to offer. Some of the many amenities include community pool, spa, health club, game room, playground, volleyball, lounge, basketball & more. If that's not enough, the community shuttle stop is a short walk from the house. Beaches, shopping and restaurants are just minutes from the community and 4 miles to Bethany Beach! Start your summer now, this home is move-in ready!
BEAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes declines purchase of $2.5 million property

“It will get developed. You can count on that,” resident and business owner Rick Quill declared as he stormed out of Lewes council chambers June 13. Mayor and city council had just voted 4-1 to decline an offer to purchase a plot of land co-owned by Quill, despite what seemed to be support from the public. Council’s concerns included: An idea without an approved plan for development, a price tag that would consume half of the city’s rainy day fund, and a deadline of June 27 to vote on approval of the purchase with June 30 as the date to finalize the Realtor agreement.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Proposed multifamily development out of character

Residents of the Four Seasons at Belle Terre received notice of public hearings regarding applications for zoning change and conditional use of the property behind their homes and directly adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. The subject property is the field just southwest of the school property and borders the main entrance road to the school.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Hudson Fields hosts Small Business Bash

About 75 entrepreneurs gathered at Hudson Fields June 11 for the Small Business Bash. The event attracted an eclectic selection of businesses ranging from art and home decor to clothing and accessories to children’s tutoring services and local news. A few food trucks parked on site, including a mobile...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Helios Sunglasses marks first anniversary with ribbon cutting

Rehoboth Beach Main Street held a ribbon cutting for Helios Sunglasses, which opened last year in First Street Station at 70 Rehoboth Ave., Unit 104, Rehoboth Beach. “We began with dreams of living at the beach and a customer-first attitude that remains the foundation of our entire business. As we continue to learn and grow, we are thankful for all the people that have made this amazing ride possible,” said co-owner Andrew Martinell. “Next time you're in Rehoboth Beach, pop in and say hi!”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sunrise sound bath meditation on Rehoboth Beach set July 8

A sunrise guided meditation and sound bath will be offered at 6 a.m., Friday, July 8, on Rehoboth Beach near the Virginia Avenue dune crossover. Hosting the event are Katie Hope, LCCE, owner of Delaware Doula, and facilitator Jacquie Metzger, owner of Empower Your Purpose. A sound bath is a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club getting ready for expansion

Looking to meet a growing need for a facility that’s already at capacity, the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club held a groundbreaking ceremony June 15 to kick off the club’s expansion. Located near the corner of Route 24 and Oak Orchard Road, the club was built in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Cat & Mouse Press to celebrate new beach reads series release July 9

Cat & Mouse Press will hold a party from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at the Lewes Public Library to celebrate the sale of its 25,000th book, in conjunction with the summer launch of “Beach Secrets,” the latest book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series. Free...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Shipbuilding in Sussex was really big business

What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Brunch Moves to Sundays at Grain!

Join us every now every Sunday for Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Scrapple Cheesesteaks, thirst-quenching Cocktails, Sparkling Mimosas, assorted lunch favorites plus the most stunning waterfront views around… life is good! We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! 🥰🥂☀️🍳
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Boardwalk barons expedited Rehoboth Beach’s early growth

Rehoboth Beach may have been founded as a United Methodist camp meeting association in the early 1870s, but Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said it didn’t take long for the fledgling community to embrace a different lifestyle. Much of that was because it attracted a number of rich individuals from the nearby cities, who in turn attracted non-religious people seeking a good time by the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Anything worth having is worth waiting for

Despite the ongoing issues afflicting our Cape Region restaurants, a significant number have newly opened, remodeled or relocated. I’m gratified to see that many of them didn’t fall for the tempting (but false) “deadline” of Memorial Day. In previous years, it was unheard of for a restaurant to open in the off-season or, worse yet, after Memorial Day. “That’s the big day,” owners shouted breathlessly. Well, not so much any more.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

2022 Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County

Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club, a service organization serving the local community, prepared Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County to encourage fitness and to make residents and visitors aware of the many opportunities to get outdoors and discover the beauty of Sussex County and some of its towns. Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club...
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s proposed affordable housing ordinance falls short

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recently voted on an initiative that seemingly addressed affordable workforce housing. It passed 3-2; my vote being one of the two no votes. We can do better. Sussex has a need for housing that lower-to-middle-income individuals and families can afford. This is not...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

