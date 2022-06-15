ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Senior soccer players earn DSSOA scholarship

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayleigh Perdue of Sussex Central and Josephine Ingerski of Cape Henlopen were recently announced as the winners of the Diamond State Soccer Officials Association Ryan Bradford II Memorial...

www.capegazette.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cape Gazette

Delmarva Scramble for First Tee sees major boost

The First Tee of Delaware held its annual Delmarva Scramble tournament June 6 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club, after bad weather forced a postponement from the original May 5 date. The delay may have helped. PGA professional Scott Green, the senior southern Delaware coordinator for First Tee of Delaware, said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape baseball celebrates championsip season

The Cape Henlopen baseball team held its awards banquet June 13, when the squad celebrated its DIAA state championship. The Vikings defeated Appoquinimink 4-1 to garner their second state title. They won the first in 2018. “It was a really great night where we got to honor all the hard...
Cape Gazette

Henlopen Summer League soccer heats up at Sandhill Fields

Eight summer league teams took to the turf at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown for the first week of the Henlopen Soccer Club’s Summer League. Games are played on Tuesdays, with all contests kicking off at 6:15 p.m. The regular season runs from June 14 to July 26. Playoffs will...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games set June 24-25

The Summer Games are Special Olympics Delaware’s largest sports event. More than 450 athletes and an additional 60 unified partners (peers without disabilities) from across the state compete in six sports – aquatics, bocce, powerlifting, softball, tennis and track & field – Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, at the University of Delaware’s David Nelson Athletic Complex.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Academy students honored for cybersecurity achievement

For their performance in a challenging online cybersecurity training program, Sussex Academy senior Emily Musgrove, and juniors Alex Boswell and Kinsey Bellerose have earned Scholars recognition from the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation. Each student earned an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, a multi-week online program based on...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Triple Crown Series set this weekend

The Triple Crown Series comprises three races in three towns in three days. It always draws a few dozen runners who tackle the challenge. This year’s series begins at 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, with the Georgetown Library 5K at 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown. The series will go to Hudson Fields near Milton Saturday, June 18, for the inaugural Sangria Stampede at 8 a.m. Then Sunday, June 19, the popular Father’s Day 5K steps off at Zogg’s, 1 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Special awards will be presented to those who complete all three.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local students graduate from universities

Finn William Davis of Milton graduated cum laude from the University of Delaware with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry with minors in business administration and medical diagnostics. He will continue his academic career at the University of Virginia in its PhD Chemical Biology program. Lewes resident graduates from...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

LYC sailing director gets lifetime achievement award

Lewes Yacht Club Sailing Director Angus Robertson has been named as recipient of the 2022 Campbell Family Award for Lifetime Service by the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association. The award honors an individual who has volunteered their time, talent and resources to advance the interests of college sailing at the club, team,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach Lions award $20K in scholarships to Cape grads

The Dewey Beach Lions Club awarded $20,000 in college scholarships to seven Cape Henlopen High School graduates. Gathered are (l-r) Dr. Bob Kime, Dewey Beach Lions Club scholarship chair; and recipients Tia Jarvis, Marina Santini, Jeb Zolper, Tyller Maltbie, Heidi Simmons and Sarah McClung. Not pictured is Samantha Connors.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Alliance for racial justice awards scholarships to Cape grads

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice awarded Charlotte King Scholarships to Cape Henlopen High School graduates Tia Jarvis, Tyller Maltbie and Nicolas Francois. All recipients have demonstrated their commitment to racial justice through community involvement. A resident of Milton, Jarvis will attend Hampton University in the fall. Maltbie, also...
MILTON, DE
starpublications.online

Disharoon competes in Monster Jam event at FedEx Field, to host show in Delmar

Last weekend Delmar graduate Ryan Disharoon, driver of Saigon Shaker, competed in the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series at FedEx Field. This Sunday Disharoon will take part in the Monsters of Metal at Delaware International Speedway in Delmar. Disharoon and the Monster Jam drivers took part in the Monster Jam...
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Pearl Mae Morris, kind, caring woman

Pearl Mae Morris, 95, of Georgetown passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Milford, to the late Clifford and Emma Warrington Waples. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Burton Morris in 1969, as well as two brothers Carroll Waples and Earl Waples.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Bonita Jane Zonko, successful business owner

Bonita “Bonnie” Jane Zonko of Fenwick Island passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Roxana, daughter of the late Halton Johnson Sr. and Alverna Betty Dickerson. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, best friend and #1...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
Cape Gazette

Linda Nora Lykins, proud Christian

Linda Nora Lykins peacefully went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 10, 2022, at Gull Creek Senior Living in Berlin, Md. She was born June 7, 1941, in New Martinsville, W.Va. Linda was the daughter of the late Clifford Truex and the late Nora (Briggs) Truex. After leaving...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Shipbuilding in Sussex was really big business

What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New pastor installed at Georgetown Presbyterian Church

Representatives from New Castle Presbytery installed the Rev. Lisa Salita as the new pastor of Georgetown Presbyterian Church at a joyful service in the sanctuary, which was colorfully decorated for Pentecost. The Rev. Cindy Kohlman, connectional presbyter and stated clerk of New Castle, along with representatives from Presbyterian churches in...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Boardwalk barons expedited Rehoboth Beach’s early growth

Rehoboth Beach may have been founded as a United Methodist camp meeting association in the early 1870s, but Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said it didn’t take long for the fledgling community to embrace a different lifestyle. Much of that was because it attracted a number of rich individuals from the nearby cities, who in turn attracted non-religious people seeking a good time by the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sharlyn Joleen Burke, devoted to family

Sharlyn "Shari" Joleen Burke, 58, peacefully passed away on the evening of Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones in Dagsboro. Shari spent almost a year battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was born Oct. 20, 1963, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of the late Frankie Heisler...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Joyce A. Pagden, retired CNA

Joyce A. Pagden, 72, of Lincoln passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Joyce was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Milford, to the late Robert and Mildred (Beebe) Warren. Joyce was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Milford Manor for 23 years. She enjoyed...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

HMS DeBraak was found in Lewes 37 years ago

In 1985, salvagers used emerging sidescan sonar technology to detect the location of the sunken HMS DeBraak off the Point of Cape Henlopen. Divers confirmed what the sidescan sonar showed, and efforts began to not only track down the gold that was long purported to have gone down with the British warship, but also one of the most significant troves of maritime paraphernalia from the late 1700s ever discovered.
LEWES, DE

