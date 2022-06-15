Senior soccer players earn DSSOA scholarship

The Triple Crown Series comprises three races in three towns in three days. It always draws a few dozen runners who tackle the challenge. This year’s series begins at 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, with the Georgetown Library 5K at 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown. The series will go to Hudson Fields near Milton Saturday, June 18, for the inaugural Sangria Stampede at 8 a.m. Then Sunday, June 19, the popular Father’s Day 5K steps off at Zogg’s, 1 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Special awards will be presented to those who complete all three.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO