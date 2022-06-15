ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Mondak

allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Venezuela, raised in Illinois, and now residing in Nashville, composer and bassist Chris Mondak, just 23 years of age, already has amassed vast experience in jazz. A 2020 graduate of the New England Conservatory, Chris has studied with bass luminaries Cecil McBee, Dave Holland, and Larry Gray, and performed...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer-songwriter whose music blurred blues, country, and jazz, has died. His collaborator Steve Dawson confirmed the news in a post to Phelps’ Facebook page, writing that Phelps died “quietly at home in Iowa” on Tuesday. He was 62. Phelps was born in...
IOWA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best Short Songs

To say what you mean within the confines of a song is already a feat. To say it in two minutes or less is even more of an accomplishment. In the '50s and '60s, pop and rock music packed the most punch with songs that hovered somewhere around two and a half minutes. In 1964, the year the Beatles first arrived in America, each of the Top 10 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100 was between two and three minutes long, the perfect amount of time to satisfy and engage listeners without taking up too much of a radio station's airtime.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
Deadline

Ri-Karlo Handy Reflects On Disparity In Diversifying Hollywood, Barriers For New Talent & “High-Touch Solutions” – Guest Column

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: On June 22, 2020, veteran editor and Sunwise Media co-founder Ri-Karlo Handy penned a guest column for Deadline on the wide ranging response to his social media call for Black union editors just days beforehand. As Americans took to the streets after the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to demand an end to institutional violence and racism in numbers unprecedented for decades, Handy turned part of the spotlight on Hollywood. The reaction to his outcry was almost immediate. It was also encouraging from unions, to schools, to studios and every...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Holland
Person
Matt Savage
Person
Wayne Escoffery
Person
Wycliffe Gordon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Cecil Mcbee
Loudwire

10 Massive Rock + Metal Hits That Feature Outside Songwriters

Did you know some of the biggest hits in rock and metal featured outside songwriters?. Way back in the formative years of rock 'n' roll, when Elvis, Chuck Berry and Little Richard were ripping up the rulebook and laying down the foundations of modern popular music, professional song-writers provided many of the hits for the stars. Even Berry, a prolific writer himself, made use of the rich back-catalogue of material by blues and country artists. Presley, of course, could pick and choose from the top composers of the day. In the late '50s and early '60s, both Motown and Stax employed crack in-house writing teams, and the famous Brill Building churned out songs by the hundreds.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Q&A Session, Will Drop Record Store Day Double Live Album

There’s a lot afoot for the blistering rock band Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. For Record Store Day (June 18), the band is set to release an exclusive new double-LP, Live At Studio 60. And to top that, the band has set a live Q&A with Slash (on the platform Veeps), which will air on June 24 at noon PT, before a virtual concert re-broadcast of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators-Live From Boston.
ROCK MUSIC
Parade

All About Google Doodle Amanda Aldridge

The Google Doodle for Friday, June 17, 2022, celebrates the life and career of Amanda Aldridge, described by the company as an inspirational figure who showed "musical prowess at a young age," garnering “international attention for her fusion of musical styles." Check out everything we know about the historical...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Band#The Chris Mondak Band#The Nextgen Jazz Quartet#Nxt
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on June 17

Singer-songwriter Yaya Bey is a gifted storyteller who taps into deep emotions with a sly confidence, all set against a mix of soul, reggae, jazz and R&B. On her latest album, Remember Your North Star, she examines generational trauma, misogynoir, the power and importance of self-love and, ultimately, healing. We listen to several samples from across the record on this week's show and talk about Bey's journey of self-discovery.
MUSIC
NPR

Jacob Collier: The whimsical process of creating art

Jacob Collier: The whimsical process of creating art. Musician Jacob Collier is known for his electrifying performances and thoughtful views on art and humanity. This hour, Jacob joins us for a conversation on the sparks that fuel his creative process. About Jacob Collier. Jacob Collier is a Grammy Award-winning musician...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Jazz legend Kenny G plays sax on new experimental death metal song

Jazz legend Kenny G has teamed up with avant-garde death metal band Imperial Triumphant on their latest single Merkurius Gilded, adding a bit of sax to the mix amongst their ghoulish growls and pounding drums. The jazz legend became one of the best selling artists of all time during his...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Leonard Cohen Perform an Emotional 7-Minute ‘Hallelujah’ in 1988

Click here to read the full article. The new documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song is arriving on July 1, and there’s a premiere party this Sunday evening at New York’s Beacon Theatre featuring performances by Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and Why Don’t We’s Daniel Seavey. Directed by Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller, the film utilizes never-before-seen footage to dive deep into the creation of Cohen’s 1984 classic “Hallelujah” and the broader saga of his life. It was inspired by Alan Light’s book The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Guitar World Magazine

Larry LaLonde and Les Claypool join Alex Lifeson to discuss A Farewell To Kings and recall that one time the Rush guitarist used a tortilla chip as a guitar pick

With Primus on tour playing the 1977 classic, the band's guitarist and bassist/frontman talk tribute acts and discuss the album's legacy with Rush's Alex Lifeson. “Honestly, this whole thing started as a joke,” says bassist Les Claypool, explaining how he and his Primus bandmates – guitarist Larry “Ler” Lalonde and drummer Tim Alexander – began covering Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings from start to finish. “Then one day it was like, ‘Hey, wait. Maybe this isn’t a joke. Maybe we should actually do this.’”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Stevens dishes on the recording of the iconic Top Gun Anthem

With the Top Gun franchise fresh in mind, Stevens reveals how he came to play on the original film's theme, the gear he used, and how he structured his parts and the solo. Top Gun: Maverick has been burning up the box office of late, and is already one of 2022's most successful (opens in new tab) films, less than a month after its release.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

In Amber

Andy Butler’s fifth LP arrived with a telling press quote: “In all honesty, based on [the] initial soundscapes, I did not know this was going to be a Hercules and Love Affair album.” And from the onset of In Amber, it’s abundantly clear what he means. “Grace” starts off with punchy kick drums, twinkling piano loops, and deep bass notes, but it’s all taken a few steps away from the dancefloor Butler has long called home. Everything moves just below 120 BPM and the mix is light and spacious, leaving plenty of room for his unassuming baritone to tell his story of self-empowerment. Straddling the line between experimentation and reinvention, Butler strips away the project’s usual club music trappings to highlight weightier themes and darker personal expression.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mix-and-match metal heroes are 'Iconic' on project disc

Iconic, “Second Skin” (Frontiers)Like all good cooks from their country, the folks at Italian record label Frontiers know that the secret to great cooking lies in experimenting: Tossing a pinch of this with a spoon of that and adding a shake of something else. The label specializes in one-off project albums mixing and matching heavy metal artists from disparate backgrounds to write and record new music together.Sometimes, like a bad risotto, the whole thing needs to be tossed in the trash. Other times, however, they hit on a tasty combination, and they've put together a good one in Iconic. Iconic...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy