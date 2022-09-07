Ole Miss Football Week Two Opponent Preview: Central Arkansas Bears Defense

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' week two matchup.

After kicking off the 2022 season with a win against the Troy Trojans at home, the Ole Miss Rebels welcome the Central Arkansas Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 2 of the college football season.

Just like Ole Miss, Central Arkansas will be taking the field with some new faces on the roster.

2021 starting quarterback Breylin Smith decided to go pro, while backup quarterback Darius Bowers entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. The Bears also lost their No. 1 receiver to the transfer portal. Tyler Hudson is now a Louisville Cardinal after being named an FCS All-American in 2021.

The Rebels and Bears will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. Here is an overview of what the Bears will bring to Oxford.

2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: TaMuarion Wilson

2022 stats: eight tackles, one forced fumble

Interceptions/passes defended: T.D. Williams

2022 stats: two passes defended, zero interceptions, four tackles

Sacks : David Walker

2022 stats: two sacks, six tackles

Last season, the Central Arkansas defense gave up 393.3 YPG and 28.7 PPG on the way to a 5-6 campaign. The Bears' interception and tackle leader in 2021, defensive back Deandre Lamont, transferred to the Illinois State Redbirds, so new leaders on defense will have to step up for Central Arkansas.

The Bears' defense will have a tough matchup in week two going up against a reloaded Ole Miss offense, highlighted by running back Zach Evans, and tight end Michael Trigg. Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer will be starting under center for the Rebels.

