Hilton Signs With Çalik Holding A.S. for Canopy by Hilton Istanbul Taksim

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is celebrating a historic moment with the exciting announcement of its 100th trading or pipeline hotel in Türkiye. In an agreement signed with Çalık Holding A.S., Canopy by Hilton Istanbul Taksim is expected to open in 2023 and will not only achieve a century of hotels...

