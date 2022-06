A Barnhart man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 21 north of Old Orchard Road on Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Zachary Hampton was driving a 2009 Honda, lost control, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway. Hampton was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 8 o’clock Thursday night.

