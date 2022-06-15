ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

State Police in Lyons arrest a Newark woman on warrant charges.

nyspnews.com
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons...

www.nyspnews.com

whcuradio.com

Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
CAYUGA, NY
FingerLakes1

Newark woman charged with criminal obstruction of breathing

A Newark woman was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Sodus. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tracy Aunkst, 30, of Newark for failure to appear in court. Aunkst failed to appear in court to answer the charge of criminal...
NEWARK, NY
nyspnews.com

Holley man arrested for DWI

On June 13, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Summerfield M. Compson, 24 of Holley, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. On June 13, 2022, Troopers responded to State Route 237 in the town of Byron for a vehicle that was off the roadway. Troopers located the described vehicle on North Byron Road and observed it to have front end damage along with fluids leaking from it. Troopers determined Compson had been operating the vehicle in an impaired condition. Compson was transported to United Memorial Medical Center, and he also refused to provide a chemical test.
HOLLEY, NY
nyspnews.com

Covington women arrested for Petit Larceny

On June 15, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Paula A. Kingdollar, 53 of Covington, NY for Petit Larceny. On June 15, 2022, Troopers investigating a larceny complaint at a produce stand on Bank Street Road in the town of Batavia determined Kingdollar had took produce valued at $33.00 without paying.
BATAVIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Stolen Car Leads to Foot Chase in Bath

Penn Yan police arrested a village resident after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and gave authorities a foot chase. Police say they arrested Clayton Brown just after 2:00p on Friday after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies saw him operating the stolen vehicle in the Village of Bath. When Penn Yan Police went to Bath to take custody of Brown, he briefly fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.
BATH, NY
nyspnews.com

Varysburg man arrested on felony charges

On June 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Kodie R. Skeels, 24 of Varysburg, NY for strangulation 2nd for obstruction of breathing, assault 2nd and assault 3rd. On June 12,2022 Troopers out of SP Warsaw received an arrest warrant for Skeel. Troopers did locate Skeels at his residence and he was taken into custody. Skeels had been involved in a domestic incident and two different dates. Skeels was transported to SP Warsaw for processing and arraigned in the town of Warsaw. Skeels was remanded to the Wyoming County jail in lieu of $25000.00 cash, $50000.00 bond and $75000.00 partially secured bond.
VARYSBURG, NY
nyspnews.com

man from Dansville arrested for DWI

On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Thomas J. Bellanca,, 36 of Dansville, NY for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On June 16,2022 Troopers received a description of a vehicle with erratic operation on Simmons Rd in the town of Covington. Troopers located the described vehicle in the ditch. Bellance was in the vehicle and attempted to take off when Troopers approached the vehicle. Bellance was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Bellanca recorded a .21% BAC.
DANSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two gun-related arrests made on Rochester streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police say that two gun-related arrests were made on Thursday night in the city of Rochester. At approximately 7:15 p.m., members of the RPD, New York State Police, and the United States Marshall’s Task Force stopped a male in the 800 block of West Main Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Steuben County woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police took an Arkport woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin S. Jones, 33, of Arkport for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a previous traffic stop and Jones failing to show up...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Driving Impaired by Drugs

On June 15, 2022 at 4:49pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Katelyn K. Carlsen-Veeder, age 22 of Seneca Falls, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The arrest stems from a complaint at a local business of Carlsen-Veeder acting suspicious. Police responded and located Carlsen-Veeder operating a motor vehicle on Rumsey Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that Carlsen-Veeder was under the influence of a drug while driving.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Victor

Police arrested a Victor man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason A. Bayer, 43, of Victor for driving while intoxicated. Bayer was initially stopped for an inadequate brake light. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bayer had been driving...
VICTOR, NY
FingerLakes1

Troopers arrest a Massena woman for criminal possession

A Massena woman was arrested on warrant charges. According to a news release, State Police in Williamson arrested Adriannah M. Sirles, 24, of Massena on a warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Sirles was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. Get the latest headlines delivered to...
MASSENA, NY
FingerLakes1

Rochester man arrested for DWI following traffic stop

Police arrested a Rochester man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, troopers from State Police Wolcott arrested Kerwin R. Vega, 34, of Rochester for felony driving while intoxicated. Vega was initially stopped for speeding. Upon investigation, troopers discovered Vega to be operating his vehicle in an intoxicated...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Spafford Man arrested on assault and weapon charges

On June 16, 2022, State Police arrested Michael A. Kilts, age 36 from Spafford, NY for Assault 2nd degree (class “D” felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (class “A” misdemeanor), and Criminal Contempt 2nd degree (class “A” misdemeanor). Kilts was arrested following...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Warrant

On 6/14/2022 at 10:35 PM the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nathan E. Lewis, age 31, of Waterloo for two bench warrants for Failure to Appear. The warrants were issued in 2021 when Lewis failed to appear on two separate occasions on drug related charges. Lewis was transported to the Seneca County Jail to await arraignment.
WATERLOO, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Rochester man for Felony Driving While Intoxicated.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, troopers from SP Wolcott observed a vehicle speeding on State Route 104 in the town of Williamson. Kerwin R. Vega, age 34, of Rochester, was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device, Open Container, and traffic tickets.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Heavy police presence on St. Paul and Upper Falls Blvd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is a heavy police presence in the city of Rochester's north side Friday night. RPD, a command van, and other law enforcement personnel are on scene in the area of St. Paul and Upper Falls Blvd.
FingerLakes1

Lyons woman skips court after violating order of protection

Police say a Lyons woman was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherine E. Beesley, 47, of Lyons for failure to appear in court. It is alleged that Beesley violated an order of protection in August 2020 and was...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1

Waterloo man arrested on drug charges, skips court

Police arrested a Waterloo man for two bench warrants. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nathan E. Lewis, 31, of Waterloo for failure to appear in court. The warrants were issued in 2021 when Lewis failed to appear on drug related charges. Lewis was transported...
WATERLOO, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Lane reopens, driver charged with DWI identified

UPDATE (6/16/22 3:30 p.m.) — State police say the right lane re-opened at 3:25 p.m. and traffic resumes as normal. Update (June 16 at 9:33 a.m.) — State police say that as of 9:20 a.m., the right lane still remains closed for guardrail repairs. State Troopers, Cortland County...
CORTLAND, NY

