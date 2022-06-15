Troopers in Williamson arrest a Massena resident on warrant charges.

On June 13, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Summerfield M. Compson, 24 of Holley, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. On June 13, 2022, Troopers responded to State Route 237 in the town of Byron for a vehicle that was off the roadway. Troopers located the described vehicle on North Byron Road and observed it to have front end damage along with fluids leaking from it. Troopers determined Compson had been operating the vehicle in an impaired condition. Compson was transported to United Memorial Medical Center, and he also refused to provide a chemical test.
