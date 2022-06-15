ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Troopers in Williamson arrest a Massena resident on warrant charges.

nyspnews.com
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, troopers from SP...

www.nyspnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nyspnews.com

Holley man arrested for DWI

On June 13, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Summerfield M. Compson, 24 of Holley, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. On June 13, 2022, Troopers responded to State Route 237 in the town of Byron for a vehicle that was off the roadway. Troopers located the described vehicle on North Byron Road and observed it to have front end damage along with fluids leaking from it. Troopers determined Compson had been operating the vehicle in an impaired condition. Compson was transported to United Memorial Medical Center, and he also refused to provide a chemical test.
HOLLEY, NY
nyspnews.com

Covington women arrested for Petit Larceny

On June 15, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Paula A. Kingdollar, 53 of Covington, NY for Petit Larceny. On June 15, 2022, Troopers investigating a larceny complaint at a produce stand on Bank Street Road in the town of Batavia determined Kingdollar had took produce valued at $33.00 without paying.
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Varysburg man arrested on felony charges

On June 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Kodie R. Skeels, 24 of Varysburg, NY for strangulation 2nd for obstruction of breathing, assault 2nd and assault 3rd. On June 12,2022 Troopers out of SP Warsaw received an arrest warrant for Skeel. Troopers did locate Skeels at his residence and he was taken into custody. Skeels had been involved in a domestic incident and two different dates. Skeels was transported to SP Warsaw for processing and arraigned in the town of Warsaw. Skeels was remanded to the Wyoming County jail in lieu of $25000.00 cash, $50000.00 bond and $75000.00 partially secured bond.
VARYSBURG, NY
nyspnews.com

man from Dansville arrested for DWI

On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Thomas J. Bellanca,, 36 of Dansville, NY for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On June 16,2022 Troopers received a description of a vehicle with erratic operation on Simmons Rd in the town of Covington. Troopers located the described vehicle in the ditch. Bellance was in the vehicle and attempted to take off when Troopers approached the vehicle. Bellance was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Bellanca recorded a .21% BAC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
Williamson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
Massena, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Williamson, NY
FingerLakes1

Troopers arrest a Massena woman for criminal possession

A Massena woman was arrested on warrant charges. According to a news release, State Police in Williamson arrested Adriannah M. Sirles, 24, of Massena on a warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Sirles was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. Get the latest headlines delivered to...
MASSENA, NY
FingerLakes1

Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Victor

Police arrested a Victor man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason A. Bayer, 43, of Victor for driving while intoxicated. Bayer was initially stopped for an inadequate brake light. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bayer had been driving...
VICTOR, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Rochester man for Felony Driving While Intoxicated.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, troopers from SP Wolcott observed a vehicle speeding on State Route 104 in the town of Williamson. Kerwin R. Vega, age 34, of Rochester, was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device, Open Container, and traffic tickets.
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Massena woman arrested in Wayne County on drug charges

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of a Massena woman. According to State Police, Troopers from Williamson arrested 24-year-old Adriannah M. Sirles of Massena on Tuesday, June 14. Sirles was arrested on a warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the...
MASSENA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com

Drugs found at Ogdensburg prison, union says

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officers seized drugs at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg last week, some of them hidden in a loaf of bread. That’s according to the corrections officers’ union, which says a package mailed to an inmate turned up 31 grams of a green leafy substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside a hollowed-out loaf of bread.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

OFA student accused of threatening school, staff

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 13-year-old student at Ogdensburg Free Academy is accused of threatening violence against the school and its staff. City police said the boy made verbal threats Friday morning to cause harm to OFA and certain employees. Police Chief Mark Kearns declined to disclose the nature...
FingerLakes1

Farmington man arrested for indecent exposure at apartment building

A Farmington man was arrested following report of a disturbance. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department arrested Christopher J. Nersinger, 44, of Farmington for exposure of a person and harassment. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies observed Nersinger to be intoxicated, standing at the top...
FARMINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested in Steuben County on Welfare fraud

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman from Rochester was arrested Tuesday following an incident where she allegedly used another person’s benefit card without authorization. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Clymo, 47, of Rochester, knowingly used another person’s benefit card in May of 2021. They say that Clymo’s use of the card resulted […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Driver Using a Cell Phone Leads to Car Striking Horse and Buggy in Yates County

Police say a Farmington woman was allegedly using her cell phone when she struck a horse and buggy with her car on Voak Road in the town of Potter Wednesday afternoon. The three people riding inside of the buggy, 61-year-old Mabel Zimmerman, 28-year-old Wilma Zimmerman, and a 5-year-old, all of Rushville, were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The horse was uninjured.
YATES COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Potsdam Police Department searching for wanted man

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Potsdam Police are asking the public for help locating a 21-year-old who is wanted by the department. According to the Potsdam Police Department, 21-year-old James J. Besaw IV was convicted in the Town of Potsdam Court after being charged with Reckless Driving. Besaw was ordered to surrender himself at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on June 10 but failed to appear for the commitment.
POTSDAM, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman found murdered in Saint Paul Street parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC has new info Saturday morning regarding a police presence in a parking lot on Saint Paul Street on Friday night. At around 10:30 p.m., RPD responded to the 600 block of Saint Paul. They say they got a report of a woman found murdered in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga County DA’s office suing deputy’s widow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s office is suing the widow of a sheriff’s deputy for more than 400 thousand dollars of her assets. Karen Eames, nearly killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in February 2022, was later charged with helping him steal over 500,000 dollars from a sheriff’s account.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Unlicensed driver veered into head-on crash that killed CNY man, deputies say

Schroeppel, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man has been charged after a car accident that killed an Oswego County man on Tuesday, deputies said. Michael Horne, 24, of Clay was driving a 2014 Chrysler northbound on Sutton Road around 8:01 a.m. in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the southbound lane, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy