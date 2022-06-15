3502 Gannan Lake Ct

Excellent 4 bedroom 3.5 bath corner lot family home backing on to water with dock in Marcello Lakes! Natural sunlight flows into this home with large windows and features blinds throughout home and beautiful floors throughout the...
About 18430 Pin Oak Bend Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433Your beautiful home in the Bridgeland subdivision a Master Planned community to the excellent school, all age amenities and a harmonious life in natural. Spacious high quality two story highland home, located in quite Cul-de-sac with Great Lake view. Very clean and it is in move-in condition with the master suite downstairs and the three beds, a game room and the study room up. Upstairs balcony also with a nice water view. Large island Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances open to family room and the breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout up and down. Close to black horse golf club, Houston Premium Outlet, Park & ride, great restaurants, Don’t miss this amazing home!
We provide our residents with an easy leasing experience starting with the flexibility to tour at any time (8am-8pm), applying for a home online, and our dedicated teams ready to assist with any needs. Our homes are pet friendly, but breed restrictions may apply.
Feature Illustration: Rendering of the lagoon anchoring Megatel Homes’ AnaCapri development in Anna. Houston (Harris County) – Megatel Homes LLC, one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, has announced it has broken ground on Saint Tropez, a world-class lagoon community. It will be one of 12...
African Caribbean-focused grocery store En Sisters African Market has opened. En Sisters held its grand opening at 10 a.m. June 17 at its location at 2444 Settlers Way Blvd., Sugar Land, the store’s owner, Hiidoon Muili, told Community Impact Newspaper. The grocery store, which soft opened May 20, brings...
Pick up the freshest produce and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors with our guide to summer markets across Greater Houston in 2022. Every week, Houston is home to a slate of bustling markets that connect Houstonians to local artisans, farmers and vendors, offering everyone a chance to shop local and support small businesses in H-Town.
Popular salad and bowl restaurant Sweetgreen will debut its new Cypress location on Tuesday, June 21. Located in the Boardwalk at Towne Lake development, the new restaurant will seat 20 diners inside and 24 on an outdoor patio (9955 Barker Cypress Rd.). Joining locations in the Heights, Montrose, downtown, Rice...
The June 17 episode of The Houston Breakdown dives into the latest trends in the Texas and Houston housing markets and more topics from around the Houston metro. Real estate expert projects complications with rising interest rates. Following a dip early in the pandemic, home prices in Texas’ major metros…
A popular Midtown hair salon is bringing some color to a buzzy development in The Heights. Fashion-forward Shampu Salon has opened in M-K-T Heights, which marks the second location for the hip hair house. Shampu’s new shop is located at M-K-T's building 1, on the corner of 6th Street and...
HOUSTON — Gas depends on factors far beyond America’s borders. So, what really goes into the price you’re paying at the pump?. We’re all feeling the pain at the pump. When asking drivers to break down the price of gas, no one seems to know exactly how it works. We heard responses such as “the supply and demand” to “taxes” and even “Inflation and war.”
HOUSTON – The foods that make it into our fridge and onto our dinner plates cost nearly 12% more today than they did this time last year. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs now cost 14.2% more than they did a year ago. The price of eggs, in particular, increased a staggering 32.2%. The price of fruits and vegetables is up 8.2% from last year.
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reliant and the Harris County Precinct 2 Office held a news conference Thursday to announce the launch of the Beat the Heat program for this summer. For the 17th consecutive year, Reliant’s Beat the Heat program will help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage...
Banh mi isn’t your average sandwich. It’s a historical art form. Stemming from France’s occupation of Vietnam in the mid-19th century, the dish is a flavorful combination of Vietnamese and French flavors in which a crispy-yet-fluffy French baguette serves as the vehicle for succulent meats, fresh and pickled vegetables, creamy sauces, and sometimes pork pate.
Fork It, a restaurant whose interactive menu fuses comfort food favorites from all different cultures, held a soft launch on June 16 for its new storefront in Katy. The eatery, which relocated from New Jersey to its new base at 23227 Mercantile Pkwy., Katy, has an indulgent build-your-own style menu.
Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. Elizabeth was born on August 23, 1983, in San Antonio, Texas. She grew up in Austin, Midland...
HOUSTON — It’s not even officially summer yet and you’re probably already sweating that power bill! Prices are up 70% in the past year. If you’re not feeling the heat of that increase, you will. We've got a few tips to help lower your power bill.
HOUSTON — The Houston and Galveston areas are no stranger to Juneteenth celebrations. There are several events planned for this weekend with many of them being back in person for the first time since the pandemic. Juneteenth is the day enslaved Texans learned they were free, specifically in Galveston.
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is working to crack down on the increased number of catalytic converters thefts. A new ordinance with tougher rules will go into effect Saturday. The City says the new requirements will hold buyers and sellers more accountable. The Houston Police Department says they...
Over the weekend, the national average for regular gasoline reached $5 a gallon, up 58 cents from a month ago and nearly two dollars from a year ago. At numerous Houston-area gas stations, the price is even higher. The high cost is taking a toll on many Houston-area residents. “My...
