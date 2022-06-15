ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

3502 Gannan Lake Ct

Panr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellent 4 bedroom 3.5 bath corner lot family home backing on to water with dock in Marcello Lakes! Natural sunlight flows into this home with large windows and features blinds throughout home and beautiful floors throughout the...

www.pvpanther.com

Panr

18430 Pin Oak Bend Dr

About 18430 Pin Oak Bend Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433Your beautiful home in the Bridgeland subdivision a Master Planned community to the excellent school, all age amenities and a harmonious life in natural. Spacious high quality two story highland home, located in quite Cul-de-sac with Great Lake view. Very clean and it is in move-in condition with the master suite downstairs and the three beds, a game room and the study room up. Upstairs balcony also with a nice water view. Large island Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances open to family room and the breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout up and down. Close to black horse golf club, Houston Premium Outlet, Park & ride, great restaurants, Don’t miss this amazing home!
Panr

6850 Liberty Valley Dr

We provide our residents with an easy leasing experience starting with the flexibility to tour at any time (8am-8pm), applying for a home online, and our dedicated teams ready to assist with any needs. Our homes are pet friendly, but breed restrictions may apply. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6850-liberty-valley-dr-katy-tx/920822. Property Id...
KATY, TX
virtualbx.com

Megatel Homes Begins Construction of $2 Billion Lagoon Community in Houston

Feature Illustration: Rendering of the lagoon anchoring Megatel Homes’ AnaCapri development in Anna. Houston (Harris County) – Megatel Homes LLC, one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, has announced it has broken ground on Saint Tropez, a world-class lagoon community. It will be one of 12...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

1600 HOMES WITH NO POWER NEAR LAKE CONROE

740PM-Conroe Fire is on the scene in the 900 block of South Pine Lake with multiple poles and power lines down.
Community Impact Houston

En Sisters African Market opens in Sugar Land

African Caribbean-focused grocery store En Sisters African Market has opened. En Sisters held its grand opening at 10 a.m. June 17 at its location at 2444 Settlers Way Blvd., Sugar Land, the store’s owner, Hiidoon Muili, told Community Impact Newspaper. The grocery store, which soft opened May 20, brings...
SUGAR LAND, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop local & fresh from the farm at summer markets in Greater Houston

Pick up the freshest produce and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors with our guide to summer markets across Greater Houston in 2022. Every week, Houston is home to a slate of bustling markets that connect Houstonians to local artisans, farmers and vendors, offering everyone a chance to shop local and support small businesses in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What makes up the cost of a gallon of gas?

HOUSTON — Gas depends on factors far beyond America’s borders. So, what really goes into the price you’re paying at the pump?. We’re all feeling the pain at the pump. When asking drivers to break down the price of gas, no one seems to know exactly how it works. We heard responses such as “the supply and demand” to “taxes” and even “Inflation and war.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

How do you save money when grocery shopping?

HOUSTON – The foods that make it into our fridge and onto our dinner plates cost nearly 12% more today than they did this time last year. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs now cost 14.2% more than they did a year ago. The price of eggs, in particular, increased a staggering 32.2%. The price of fruits and vegetables is up 8.2% from last year.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

13 Houston Restaurants With Brag-Worthy Banh Mi

Banh mi isn’t your average sandwich. It’s a historical art form. Stemming from France’s occupation of Vietnam in the mid-19th century, the dish is a flavorful combination of Vietnamese and French flavors in which a crispy-yet-fluffy French baguette serves as the vehicle for succulent meats, fresh and pickled vegetables, creamy sauces, and sometimes pork pate.
HOUSTON, TX
koxe.com

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, 38, of Houston

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. Elizabeth was born on August 23, 1983, in San Antonio, Texas. She grew up in Austin, Midland...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where do you go to get less-expensive gas in Houston?

Over the weekend, the national average for regular gasoline reached $5 a gallon, up 58 cents from a month ago and nearly two dollars from a year ago. At numerous Houston-area gas stations, the price is even higher. The high cost is taking a toll on many Houston-area residents. “My...
HOUSTON, TX

