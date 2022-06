After a 2 year hiatus due to Covid, the annual Koko 5K Fun Run and 1 Mile walk is back. The event will take place on Sunday, September 18th at 9 am at East Brandywine Park in Downingtown. Run the 5K loop through the park, or choose the 1-mile walk – a great choice for kids. This year there will be cash prizes for first, second, and third place. There’s more than just running. The event will feature a DJ and a moonbounce and face painting for the kids. It is a fun day for the whole family. One of the most popular parts of the day is the raffle baskets. There are expected to be over 15 baskets to take a chance on.

