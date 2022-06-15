24307 Kee Cresta Ct

STUNNING LAKE FRONT HOME! LIVE LIKE IN A LUXURIOUS RESORT! This gorgeous 5 bedroom home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a beautiful lake view and first rate community amenities, featuring formal dining, home office, spacious master bedroom, media...
About 18430 Pin Oak Bend Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433Your beautiful home in the Bridgeland subdivision a Master Planned community to the excellent school, all age amenities and a harmonious life in natural. Spacious high quality two story highland home, located in quite Cul-de-sac with Great Lake view. Very clean and it is in move-in condition with the master suite downstairs and the three beds, a game room and the study room up. Upstairs balcony also with a nice water view. Large island Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances open to family room and the breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout up and down. Close to black horse golf club, Houston Premium Outlet, Park & ride, great restaurants, Don’t miss this amazing home!
We provide our residents with an easy leasing experience starting with the flexibility to tour at any time (8am-8pm), applying for a home online, and our dedicated teams ready to assist with any needs. Our homes are pet friendly, but breed restrictions may apply. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6850-liberty-valley-dr-katy-tx/920822. Property Id...
Brand New Home! 109 Seminole Dr. -- Immediate Move In! - New home for rent in 109 Seminole Dr. . Spacious open floor plan, granite counter tops, new appliances, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and nice yard!!. Have a look at our rental criteria, its the last few pics on...
Feature Illustration: Rendering of the lagoon anchoring Megatel Homes’ AnaCapri development in Anna. Houston (Harris County) – Megatel Homes LLC, one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, has announced it has broken ground on Saint Tropez, a world-class lagoon community. It will be one of 12...
African Caribbean-focused grocery store En Sisters African Market has opened. En Sisters held its grand opening at 10 a.m. June 17 at its location at 2444 Settlers Way Blvd., Sugar Land, the store’s owner, Hiidoon Muili, told Community Impact Newspaper. The grocery store, which soft opened May 20, brings...
Popular salad and bowl restaurant Sweetgreen will debut its new Cypress location on Tuesday, June 21. Located in the Boardwalk at Towne Lake development, the new restaurant will seat 20 diners inside and 24 on an outdoor patio (9955 Barker Cypress Rd.). Joining locations in the Heights, Montrose, downtown, Rice...
Pick up the freshest produce and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors with our guide to summer markets across Greater Houston in 2022. Every week, Houston is home to a slate of bustling markets that connect Houstonians to local artisans, farmers and vendors, offering everyone a chance to shop local and support small businesses in H-Town.
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Listed by Diane Kink of Keller Williams Realty The Woodlands, this breathtaking grand estate boasts three full stories and is built in the opulent French Renaissance style. Nestled behind custom wrought iron gates on 4 lush, perfectly manicured acres, the home exudes luxury and elegance of times past. One step across the threshold reveals an exquisite foyer providing a fittingly grand entrance to the extravagant 30,000 square foot interior. “This estate is a tangible example of the caliber of properties and clients our team represents,” says Diane Kink.
A popular Midtown hair salon is bringing some color to a buzzy development in The Heights. Fashion-forward Shampu Salon has opened in M-K-T Heights, which marks the second location for the hip hair house. Shampu’s new shop is located at M-K-T's building 1, on the corner of 6th Street and...
Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
Fork It, a restaurant whose interactive menu fuses comfort food favorites from all different cultures, held a soft launch on June 16 for its new storefront in Katy. The eatery, which relocated from New Jersey to its new base at 23227 Mercantile Pkwy., Katy, has an indulgent build-your-own style menu.
HOUSTON – The foods that make it into our fridge and onto our dinner plates cost nearly 12% more today than they did this time last year. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs now cost 14.2% more than they did a year ago. The price of eggs, in particular, increased a staggering 32.2%. The price of fruits and vegetables is up 8.2% from last year.
A prestigious and exclusive getaway for Texans has just rolled out an exciting new destination for golfers. Big Easy Ranch, the private Colorado County retreat (about an hour from Houston) has unveiled the name and open date of its new, 18-hole championship golf course. Dubbed The Covey — which harks...
Banh mi isn’t your average sandwich. It’s a historical art form. Stemming from France’s occupation of Vietnam in the mid-19th century, the dish is a flavorful combination of Vietnamese and French flavors in which a crispy-yet-fluffy French baguette serves as the vehicle for succulent meats, fresh and pickled vegetables, creamy sauces, and sometimes pork pate.
Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. Elizabeth was born on August 23, 1983, in San Antonio, Texas. She grew up in Austin, Midland...
HOUSTON — Gas depends on factors far beyond America’s borders. So, what really goes into the price you’re paying at the pump?. We’re all feeling the pain at the pump. When asking drivers to break down the price of gas, no one seems to know exactly how it works. We heard responses such as “the supply and demand” to “taxes” and even “Inflation and war.”
The 11th Annual Fire up the Bands is a charity concert to raise money for the Conroe Firefighters Foundation. Featured artists are Read Southall Band and Cody Hibbard, Tyler McCollum and Cannon Band. $35 (general admission). Limited availability. 6 p.m.-midnight. Downtown Conroe, Conroe. http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/19543-Fire_Up_The_Bands/. June 18: Celebrate Juneteenth. The Tamina...
