Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 9: "Crisis at Coney Island!" is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. This episode features Leatherhead as the final boss, has three optional challenges, two secrets, and takes place in Coney Island. Challenges. Below you will find the optional challenges available during episode 9....

IGN

How To Find All Cameos

Just like the items for the Special Request, there are hidden cameos all over the story mode. Find them all, and you'll unlock an achievement called "Biggest Fan!" There are ten cameos in total; below is all the information needed to find each one of them. Burne's Cameo. Channel 6's...
How To Find All Crystal Shards

Like many other secrets, Crystal Shards are scattered throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are the power source behind the Neutrino's hover car secret and part of another one of the special requests.
