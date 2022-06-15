ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 10: A Few Screws Loose is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. This episode features Metalhead as the final boss, has three optional challenges, two secrets, and takes place in Silicon Alley. Challenges. This episode has the following challenges:. Toss enemies to break one...

IGN

How To Find All Cameos

Just like the items for the Special Request, there are hidden cameos all over the story mode. Find them all, and you'll unlock an achievement called "Biggest Fan!" There are ten cameos in total; below is all the information needed to find each one of them. Burne's Cameo. Channel 6's...
IGN

The Best Minecraft Mods

Finding the right mods in Minecraft can take some time. You have to make sure they're compatible with what you have installed, and they have to catch your interest in one way or another. With so many mods to pick from, it could be hard to settle on which ones stand out from the others.
IGN

Aussie Deals: $413 Off an Assassin's Creed Pack, 28% off TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and More!

Thank your own personal deity—possibly Tempestra—it's Friday! Oh, speaking of a TMNT antagonist, I've gone and found you the cheapest deal on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It's damn fine old school gaming, roughly about as purchasable as the rather reduced TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters Future Perfect I found. Anyway, stay safe, save often and see you all Monday.
IGN

How To Find All Crystal Shards

Like many other secrets, Crystal Shards are scattered throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are the power source behind the Neutrino's hover car secret and part of another one of the special requests.
ComicBook

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine Series Officially Announced

Wolverine continues to prove himself as a character with seemingly limitless storytelling potential in any number of mediums, with Marvel and Sirius XM partnering to develop the all-new scripted podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. The series sees Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick voicing the character with the podcast having premiered today. This marks the fourth entry into the popular Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series and once again features an all-star cast of performers to explore Old Man Logan in all-new ways. You can hear a trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine below and listen to the series on Sirius XM.
IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Chorus achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide. This Achievements and Trophies page is a stub. Make it...
IGN

Overwatch 2 Reveals Its Content Roadmap

Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2's new content roadmap, revealing that the newly free-to-play game will start a new season every 9 weeks. As you'd expect, Battle Passes are being added to the game. Revealed during today's Overwatch 2 reveal event, the roadmap shows that Season 1 of the game (beginning...
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-13-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/13/22! 00:00 - The Plucky Squire - Official Reveal Trailer | Devolver Digital 2022 01:09 - Half-Life Alyx: Levitation - Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2022 09:29 - Deceive inc. - Official Gameplay Review Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 11:20 - Enemy of The State - Official Cinematic Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 12:24 - Planet of Lana - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 14:46 - Chivalry 2: Tenosian Invasion - Official Launch Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 16:26 - The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:10 - Power Chord - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 19:46 - Divine Knockout - Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 20:05 - Victoria 3 - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:46 - The Last Faith - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 24:22 - Backfirewall - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 26:07 - System Shock - Official Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 27:54 - Demonschool - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 29:42 - Outriders Worldslayer - Official Trailer 30:43 - Starfield - Full Gameplay Reveal Overview | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 45:44 - Cult of the Lamb - Official Release Date Trailer | Devolver Digital Showcase 2022 47:53 - Them's Fightin' Herds - Official 3.0 Update Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 48:53 - Mario Strikers: Battle League - Official Launch Trailer.
IGN

Where Will StudioMDHR Go After Cuphead? ‘The Sky’s the Limit’

StudioMDHR has been working on Cuphead in one way or other for over a decade now. With Delicious Last Course imminent, though, StudioMDHR has to look toward the future. Could there be more Cuphead after Cuphead?. According to Maja Moldenhauer, StudioMDHR got to work on Delicious Last Course because it...
ComicBook

Netflix's Bastard Anime Release New Trailer

Netflix has been going all-in on anime for a while now, and it seems like one of its strongest originals is about to debut. After all, fans have been looking forward to the release of Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy since it was announced. Now, a new trailer is here detailing some of the show's best moments, and the reel proves this summer show won't be one to skip.
Ars Technica

Review: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a must-play arcade throwback

Platform: Windows, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch. Price: $24.99 for digital, $34.99 for physical (also included as part of paid Xbox Game Pass subscriptions) Links: Amazon | Steam | Nintendo eShop | Xbox | PSN | Official website. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge might be the best 2D...
IGN

What is Discord?

If you’ve been on the internet lately, you’ve probably heard of Discord. Whether your friends invited you to their private server for memes, you’ve seen games like Elden Ring or Genshin Impact announce their own official Discord servers, or you are a member of Xbox Game Pass and have seen perks for “Discord Nitro,” it’s a big deal.
ComicBook

Trigun Fans Celebrate Anime's Return Confirmation

Trigun Stampede has been confirmed, with Studio Orange set to animate the new adventures of Vash the Stampede and the desert planet that he calls home. With the new series set to arrive next year in 2023, fans of the classic anime franchise are celebrating the major comeback for the Humanoid Typhoon and are preparing for the series to air in some big ways. Needless to say, 2023 is set to be a big year for the medium of anime across the board.
IGN

The Boys: Who Is The Legend?

Warning: the below contains spoilers for The Boys on Prime Video, as well as the comics. Check out our spoiler-free review of The Boys: Episode 5, and all the Burning Questions We Have About Soldier Boy so far. There’s been plenty to talk about in Season 3 of Prime Videos...
IGN

Every Square Enix Game in Development

In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
IGN

The Tale of Bistun - Release Date Trailer

The Tale of Bistun is coming to Xbox One and PC on July 13, 2022. Watch the trailer for a look at the world and more from this upcoming action-adventure game inspired by the 12th-century Persian tragic romance poem "Khosrow and Shirin."
