Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate released its housing market findings and analysis of trends founds in The Cromford Market Index for May 2022, for the Phoenix, Arizona market. According to the firm, concern over the cooling market has intensified. “Inventory is growing at an astonishing rate and prices are softening faster than anticipated. If these trends continue, our market will be in balance by the end of the summer,” explains Walt Danley, President and Founder of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate. “If you have sellers thinking of waiting until the fall to put their home on the market, you will want to share this intel with them.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO