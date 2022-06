Moyer, Isaacs and Roberts named 2022 Macoupin County royalty. The 170th Macoupin County Fair took place over the week of June 7-11. The festivities began on Tuesday with the opening night harness racing activity and closed Saturday with the Demolition Derby. Fair-goers of all ages enjoyed the rides and games open in the mid-way, while others were present to eat their favorite fair foods and watch the multitude of events offered over the course of the week.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO