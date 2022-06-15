HOT DOG DAY - JULY 21, 2022

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
Cat cafes have been popping up in Chicago, letting kitty lovers hang out with furry pals in a living room-like setting. Rather than being all about food and drink, these cafes are more about finding furr-ever homes for pets. The Catcade. Address: 1235 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Note: Reservations highly...
If you’re looking for the amenities of a hotel pool without the hotel stay price tag, these Chicago hotels and fitness centers offer family swims and pool passes for a fraction of the cost. Many of the pools on this list are also indoors which makes them great options for rainy or cold days any time of the year. Some of these hotel pools also come with rooftop views making them a fun change from your neighborhood pool. You can enjoy a little staycation and hotel experience without the expensive hotel stay, long road trip or airport travel.
A new list from Bid-On-Equipment ranking the top restaurants in major cities found this hot dog chain is where Chicagoans are heading the most when they want to eat out. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be home to a culturally rich global food scene where you can find fares such as pan dulce from Mexico, flaming saganaki from Greece, and dim sum from China.
Whether you're celebrating Father's Day, Juneteenth or Pride Month, Rainbow Cone is leaving out no one this Sunday. Iconic Chicago treat The Original Rainbow Cone is treating all dads to a free rainbow cone Sunday, June 19 any of the city's five locations in honor of Father's Day, the restaurant said in a media release.
A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
Looking for a getaway that's not too close, yet not too far -- and isn't your typical hotel suite?. For around $200 per night, you and eight guests can spend a few days inside an original Pullman Palace Train Car in Plano, IL. The "Constitution" sleeper car was built in 1905 at the original Pullman Train Factory a few miles outside of Chicago, according to Willie Cade, the train's owner.
Fun for the Whole Family! Attractions include: Kids’ Entertainment (until 5 pm), Great Food, Live Entertainment, local vendors and a beer garden in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Villa Park Lions Club. Check back often for updates and additional information! Villa Park Summerfest is an annual gathering of people coming together to enjoy music, food, libations, entertainment, local vendors and each other. This one day event serves as kick-off to summer!
ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block are back in Chicago this weekend — and will be making a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband will be presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles, located […]
Esquire has come out with their list of The Best Bars in America in 2022 and there is one bar that is in the Land of Lincoln that makes the cut, the drinks are pricey, but they sound incredible. According to Esquire.com, there are 25 bars on their list of...
Today is a perfect day to hit up your favorite Italian ice spot. Monica stands by Annette's Italian Ice in Lincoln Park, while Justin is hanging all summer at Mario's Italian Lemonade in Little Italy. You served up a cool batch of your own in return: Mario G.: "Freddy's Pizza in Cicero is the best in the city/'burbs by far. All-natural fruit flavors, an amazing chocolate version and you can channel your inner kid by following one of those with the best Roman-style pizza outside of Rome." Vicki L. agrees: "Freddy’s in Cicero is the best! We drive...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Their air conditioners are on full blast, but residents of a south suburban mobile home community are still sweating.They worried this would happen.They say they've been complaining about a problem with their power supply for months. Morning Insider Lauren Victory digs into who is to blame for the toasty trailers. It's doggone hot and dachshund Lucy Lu has ice in her water bowl. Her mom, Carol Dills, has been cooling off with frozen paper towels.Mother Nature isn't the only cause of extreme heat at the River Point Mobile Home Community in Burnham. An electrical issue has been affecting power...
We often presume to understand restaurant economics because we know what a chicken breast costs at the supermarket. “I could make this dish at home for $5,” goes the refrain. Could we? Here, Eater looks at all the costs in a popular restaurant dish to see what goes into it, and how much profit comes out.
Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
My sole purpose in sharing these five things is to keep you out of harm's way. You can do whatever you want, but you've been warned. In the last few weeks, I've seen several stories that have me a little concerned. My youngest child just finished her second year of school, which means she's the age that most often hears about where their hands should and shouldn't be.
