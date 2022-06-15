Health Department to Conduct First Aerial Larviciding of the Mosquito Season to Marshes and other Nonresidential Areas of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island

Annual data report shows an estimated 370 heat-related deaths on average each year, about 2% of all deaths over the summer. June 16, 2022 — The Health Department today released the 2022 New York City Heat-Related Mortality Report, an annual report describing the toll that heat takes on the lives of New Yorkers. The report shows that on average each year, there are approximately 370 heat-related deaths. These are comprised of an estimated 360 heat-exacerbated deaths, which happen when heat worsens existing chronic conditions such as heart disease, and 10 heat stress deaths, which are caused directly by heat. The average annual number of heat-related deaths represents about 2% of all deaths each warm season from May to September.

