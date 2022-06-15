ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Health Department to Conduct First Aerial Larviciding of the Mosquito Season to Marshes and other Nonresidential Areas of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island

nyc.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerial larviciding reduces the number of mosquitoes and minimizes the risk of mosquito-borne disease. The Health Department applies EPA-approved pesticide to mosquito breeding grounds when appropriate throughout the season. June 15, 2022 — To reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department will conduct...

www1.nyc.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist.com

NYC health department: Probe of Legionnaires’ cluster that killed two people in the Bronx closed

The Legionnaires’ disease cluster in the Bronx that took the lives of two New Yorkers and infected 28 others is over, the city’s health department announced Friday. No new cases have been identified in the area in the last four weeks, according to a health department investigation that is now closed. A total of 28 people were hospitalized in connection to the cluster, 24 of them have been discharged.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx Legionnaires’ disease cluster has ended: health department

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – The Legionnaires’ disease cluster in the Bronx that resulted in two deaths has ended, New York City health officials announced Friday. There have been no new Legionnaires’ disease cases in the last four weeks in the Highbridge neighborhood where the cluster was located, according to the New York City health […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Replacing Thousands of Dangerous Lead Water Pipes in Brooklyn Could Take Years

Brooklyn is riddled with lead water piping that could take years to fix, putting residents—especially children—at risk, environmental advocates say. Right now, New York City is in the process of completing a pilot program to replace lead water service lines in 300 homes across the five boroughs, including some in Brooklyn.
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
Bronx, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
norwoodnews.org

Bridge and Street Closures in The Bronx from June 17 to August 31

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx from June 17 to Aug. 31. Bruckner Boulevard between 3 Avenue and Lincoln Avenue: This street will be closed Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 29 to facilitate crane operation.
BRONX, NY
W42ST.nyc

Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend

The Skyline Hotel — sitting vacant on 10th Avenue after several attempts to provide shelter for New Yorkers — will welcome families with young children to its Hell’s Kitchen rooms this weekend.  The move was flagged not by a formal announcement to the community or in collaboration with local elected officials, but by the mass […] The post Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquito Larvae#The Health Department#New Yorkers
PIX11

Mermaids return to Coney Island for first parade in 3 years

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After some extended time under the sea, mermaids — and other sea creatures — are making their return to dry land. The population of sea creatures and mermaids will swell on Saturday around Coney Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are also expected along Surf Avenue for the return of […]
pix11.com

Four-day active shooter training simulation done in NYC

The initiative comes after the Brooklyn subway attack that happened in April. Four-day active shooter training simulation done …. PIX11’s Oji talks new season of ‘Farifax’ with star …. Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins to perform in …. Toddler hit by scooter while crossing street in Manhattan. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Investigation continues into subway death of Marcus Bryant

NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead, and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong. Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him. "I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2. Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
nyc.gov

Health Department Releases Report on Heat-Related Mortality in New York City

Annual data report shows an estimated 370 heat-related deaths on average each year, about 2% of all deaths over the summer. June 16, 2022 — The Health Department today released the 2022 New York City Heat-Related Mortality Report, an annual report describing the toll that heat takes on the lives of New Yorkers. The report shows that on average each year, there are approximately 370 heat-related deaths. These are comprised of an estimated 360 heat-exacerbated deaths, which happen when heat worsens existing chronic conditions such as heart disease, and 10 heat stress deaths, which are caused directly by heat. The average annual number of heat-related deaths represents about 2% of all deaths each warm season from May to September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Construction starts in latest multi-story logistics facility in The Bronx

Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge) and affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LP (Dune) have commenced vertical construction on Bronx Logistics Center, a Class A, last-mile logistics facility totaling 1.3 million square feet in the Bronx, New York. Benefiting from immediate proximity to the region’s major transit arteries, I-95, I-87, I-278, and I-295, the facility offers tenants access to 17 million consumers within a 30-minute drive across the greater New York City market.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs fruit stand worker in the Bronx

SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people attacked a fruit stand vendor in the Bronx when he pulled out his wallet to make change, police said Thursday. One of the attackers bought a mango from the 54-year-old vendor on May 28 near Griffin Place and East 149th Street, officials said. When the victim pulled […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Search continues for missing grandma Margarita Bernadez

NEW YORK -- The search continues for a missing grandma who just arrived in the United States two weeks ago.Margarita Bernadez went missing when trying to get from one city shelter to another.A tipster told police Bernadez was last seen at a subway station on East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx, riding the 5 line around noon Thursday. As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, that news brought a sigh of relief for her loved ones, who have not seen the 68-year-old since they arrived in the country on May 31.Immediately, Bernadez's family came out to the station...
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 88 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 88 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by RoArt with Feingold and Gregory Architects as the architect of record, and developed by Brookland Capital, the structure yields 66 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $70,286 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy